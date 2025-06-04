New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns underwent treatment on his bruised left knee and to repair ligament damage on his left finger, both being injuries that he suffered during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Towns had long been dealing with a finger issue during the postseason, and it was apparent that this injury was limiting his shooting potential. In the playoffs, Towns shot just 35.1 percent from 3-point range compared to 42.0 percent during the regular season.

His knee injury happened in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, a series that the Knicks dropped in six games. Towns went down in a lot of pain, grasping his left knee in Game 4 of the ECF against Indiana, and appeared on the injury report for Game 5. However, he did not miss a single game in the playoffs due to his injuries.

Overall, Towns averaged 21.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor in the postseason despite battling multiple ailments. He was a big reason why the Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.

Against the Pacers, Towns recorded 20 points in every single game, including a double-double in five of the six games in the series.

At this time, the Knicks have not provided any details as to what exactly Towns had done, nor is there a firm timeline for his recovery. As Shelburne notes, Towns elected to have these procedures done in order to have the most time possible to recover before next season.

As Towns recovers behind the scenes following the Knicks' loss in the conference finals, the organization shifts their focus to finding a new head coach.

In a surprising move to many around the league, New York parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday despite all of the success they have endured with him as their leader on the sidelines.

Under Thibodeau's leadership, the Knicks went 226-174 (56.5 percent) during the regular season, and went to the playoffs four of the five seasons with him. Over the last three seasons, New York has won 148 games, the sixth-most in the NBA, and they have won at least one playoff series three straight years.

Thibodeau coached the Knicks to consecutive 50-win seasons for the first time in three decades.

This decision was made by lead executive Leon Rose, with the support of owner James Dolan. The only goal in New York is to win a championship, and the organization believes there are better options to achieve this than with Thibodeau on the sideline.

Along with Michael Malone and former Villanova coach Jay Wright being mentioned as possible candidates to replace Thibodeau, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka have also been named dark-horse candidates New York is monitoring.

In his first season with the Knicks, Towns reunited with Thibodeau, as the two were together with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2016 to 2019.

Much like how he became a first-time All-Star under Thib's leadership in Minnesota, Towns elevated his game to new heights this season, earning his fifth All-Star selection and being named to the All-NBA Third Team for the third time in his career.

Towns now enters the offseason eligible to receive an extension that could add two more years to his current contract, which has three years remaining on it. What the future holds for the Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns, who has quietly been named in trade rumors regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, will be answered during the summer.