The New York Knicks will be facing the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs, and it seems like the team is ready to compete and make a deep run. It was obvious during last offseason that the Knicks were trying to be one of the more competitive teams in the league, and they first did that by acquiring Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Right before training camp, the Knicks then traded for Karl-Anthony Towns, which was a move that was definitely going to take their team to the next level. The question was asked on ESPN if Towns has anything left to prove after a dominant season that he's had with the Knicks, and Kendrick Perkins was blunt when answering.

“KAT don't have a damn thing to prove. He's proven,” Perkins said.

"KAT don't have a damn thing to prove. He's proven." 😳 @KendrickPerkins and @stephenasmith on Malik Beasley calling Karl-Anthony Towns "the least of my worries" ahead of Pistons-Knicks Game 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/Db8jsL7LCG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Towns has had success in his career, and he even made it as far as the Western Conference Finals last season when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds this season and helped lead the Knicks to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. If there's anything he has left to prove, it is that he can make it to the NBA Finals, but teams such as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are in their way.

Karl-Anthony Towns shows confidence in Knicks as playoffs arrive

Towns was vocal about how he felt about the Knicks going into the playoffs, and it sounds like he's confident in their chances as they're set to face the Pistons.

“I just think that our team has done a great job of finding ways to win all year,” Towns said, per Newsday. “You don’t get 51 wins winning the same way every single night. So just continuing to utilize that experience, utilize the ebbs and flows of the regular season, and cashing in on that experience in the postseason. Execute, execute, execute. It’s all about that.”

The Knicks have been a steady team all season, but they haven't had much luck against top teams in the league. That will definitely be tested in the playoffs, and the hope is that they can reach another gear during this time of the season and can make a deep postseason run.

If Towns continues to play at a high level, Jalen Brunson dominates, and everyone else can contribute, the Knicks will be a team to look out for in the East.