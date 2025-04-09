The New York Knicks (50-29) are not just fighting for playoff seeding implications in the final week of the regular season. They are looking to make a statement and build momentum before the postseason begins. Tuesday's home game versus the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics (59-20) offered such an opportunity, but the team and crowd left another marquee matchup in agony.

The Knickerbockers rallied late in the absence of Jaylen Brown, who played limited minutes due to a knee injury, and were on the verge of beating the C's for the first time all season. However, mishaps and miscues resulted in a 119-117 overtime loss, furthering the narrative that New York is not equipped to handle the NBA's big dogs.

OG Anunoby and the team confusingly opted not to foul Jayson Tatum up three in the closing seconds of regulation, paving the way for the star forward to drill a step-back 3-pointer with just three ticks left on the clock. Though, it was a Mikal Bridges blunder that drove the fatal dagger into the Knicks.

The 28-year-old wing made what should have been the game-sealing basket with less than a minute remaining in the fourth, but instead the focus is about what he did in OT. Trailing 115-112 in the final 13.4 seconds, Karl-Anthony Towns forced a pass into the corner to Bridges, who mishandled the ball and dropped it out of bounds. The final buzzer might as well sounded at that point.

Forthcoming Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony's reaction told it all, via Fullcourtpass, as Bridges sported an uncomfortable smile. Fans had little patience for the mistake.

Social media reacts to Mikal Bridges' slip-up in Knicks' loss

“5 {first-round} picks for Mikal Bridges a year before KD, Book, Giannis, and Zion are all potentially available,” @herechigoes lamented on X, referencing the big trade the Knicks completed with the Brooklyn Nets last summer.

“Mikal Bridges’ performances in games against top teams continues to be absolutely brutal,” @BillyReinhardt posted. “These are the games that the Knicks acquired him for.” The 2022 NBA All-Defensive First-Team selection was unable to contain Tatum and finished with 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting, four rebounds, four assists and one block in the loss. New York will need more from him if it is going to advance past the second round of the playoffs.

Of course, this disappointing outcome cannot fall solely on Bridges. OG Anunoby admitted he should have fouled Jayson Tatum before the game-tying trey, and Karl-Anthony Towns' pass did come in an awkward spot on the court. The Knicks were also already in desperation mode at that juncture of the contest. Perhaps some grace should be extended to the two-time national champion.

Plenty of fans echoed that very sentiment, while others viewed the play through an all-encompassing lens. “A pass should never go in the corner like that but Mikal has to catch that,” @AlvinV146 reacted. There is another way to look at this game's conclusion.

Is it too late for New York to turn things around?

Crushing errors can make for a powerful brand of motivational fuel. Although the Knicks are winless against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and Celtics, the teams with the top three records in the NBA, all hope is not lost until they play their final game.

“Playoffs is redemption time,” @superman5142 declared. That is the mantra the entire organization must embrace starting now. This squad was constructed to contend for a championship. Regardless of what the outcome is in the postseason, New York must end the campaign in a manner that is befitting of its roster quality.