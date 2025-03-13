Mikal Bridges called game on Wednesday night. The New York Knicks' small forward capped a big individual night with a spectacular 3-point shot at the buzzer to give his team a 114-113 overtime victory on the road over the Portland Trail Blazers.

With just 3.4 seconds left in overtime and with the Knicks trailing Portland by two points, Josh Hart caught the inbound pass and shoveled the ball to Bridges, who took one dribble before rising at the top of the 3-point line. Despite Trail Blazers rookie big man Donovan Clingan challenging his shot, Bridges managed to knock down the shot as time expired.

MIKAL BRIDGES WITH THE GAME WINNER IN OT 🤯pic.twitter.com/X705PNuKxo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, fans have a lot to say about Bridges' heroics, as they are flooding social media timelines with reactions.

“Trading those 5 1st Round Picks to Brooklyn was worth it,” said a fan on X.

Another one said: Didn’t think I’d get a Mike Breen “double bang” on a random Wednesday night in Portland.. but here we are! 😂”

From a commenter: Ya better all say something nice about bridges.”

“They loud in there like it's a home game that is crazy lol. Game winner after he said the bench needs more minutes. The bench gets more minutes and they catch the dub. That is a major W!” a social media user posted.

Via a different commenter: “He’s been their best player for the past few weeks now. Under appreciated for sure.”

Overall in the contest, Bridges had 33 points on an efficient 13-for-21 shooting from the floor, including his 2-for-4 line from deep. He added four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 41 minutes — a heavy minute load for the former Villanova Wildcats star amid his reported request to Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau to give the reserves more exposure on the court.

In any case, Bridges did his job and delivered the biggest shot of the game to keep the momentum going for the Knicks, who have now won two in a row.

Bridges and the Knicks are now 42-23, their record good for third in the Eastern Conference. Coming up next for them is another road game on Saturday, this time versus the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco.