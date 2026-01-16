The New York Knicks are facing a familiar question, and it comes with history attached. Mike Brown is not running from it. As the Knicks navigate a slump during the heart of the season, the timing has reignited talk around the NBA Cup. More specifically, it has revived a theory raised in past seasons. Teams that win the NBA Cup often stumble soon after. A hangover, a dip, and a curse, some call it.

The Knicks' latest loss made the noise louder. The Knicks fell 126–113 to the Golden State Warriors, their second straight defeat after dropping a game to the Sacramento Kings. They have now lost seven of their last ten. The timing is uncomfortable. Still, the larger picture remains intact. At 25–16, the Knicks sit third in the East. Slipping does not mean sinking.

Brown addressed the moment directly in an interview with The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III. “I believe we will turn it around. I believe in this group,” Brown said. The quote was simple. It carried weight. It pushed back against panic and leaned into continuity.

Mike Brown stays confident in his Knicks

The NBA Cup spotlight is intense. As a result, it drains energy. In recent years, observers have noted that Cup winners often hit a lull soon after lifting the trophy. Right now, the Knicks are in that slump.

Still, the numbers support confidence. The Knicks rank fifth in rebounding, 11th in assists, and third in three-point percentage this season. Those are not signs of collapse. Instead, they point to structure holding under pressure.

There is also perspective in the standings. Even now, third in the East is not crisis territory. It is breathing room. More importantly, the NBA Cup did not erase the foundation this team built earlier in the Knicks season.

That is why Brown’s belief matters. It is not blind optimism. It is directional. The Knicks do not need reassurance. They need answers. The schedule will demand them soon. So will the crowd. If this really is the NBA Cup dip, how fast can New York climb out of it?