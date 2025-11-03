The New York Knicks might have found their rhythm again after a much-needed 128-116 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, but it came with a surprising revelation about one of their key players. Veteran guard Josh Hart, who posted 14 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in the win, revealed after the game that he’s been quietly dealing with a lingering nerve issue in his right hand, a condition that even caught his head coach, Mike Brown, off guard.

Per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Hart explained that he’s been playing through “a little bit of tingling, a little bit of numbness” in his shooting hand. “Yeah, my nerve hasn’t fully gotten back to what it was before,” Hart said postgame. “Hopefully, at some point, that nerve will get back to where it was. Hopefully sooner rather than later, but right now it’s a process.”

When reporters relayed Hart’s comments to Mike Brown, the Knicks’ head coach admitted he was unaware of the nerve issue.

“That’s news to me,” Brown said. “Casey [Smith, VP of Sports Medicine] has handled it as best he can, and Josh has, too. He had 14 and 9 tonight, so if he’s healthy, oh my gosh, look out. He’s playing fine. He’s missed a lot of time, so he’s playing catch-up, and he’s doing a heck of a job doing it.”

put some respect on 3️⃣🫡 14 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/6tgcWLRhUk — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 3, 2025

The do-it-all forward also confirmed that he’s opted against surgery for the time being, preferring to manage the injury while staying on the court. Despite the discomfort, Hart looked more like his old self against Chicago, who were on a perfect start to the season, delivering one of his most complete performances of the young season.

Hart’s revelation adds new context to his early-season struggles. Known for his relentless energy, rebounding, and defensive versatility, the 30-year-old hadn’t looked as sharp in the Knicks’ first few games, prompting speculation about his health and conditioning.

If Sunday’s performance is any indication, though, Hart is turning a corner, even if his right hand isn’t fully there yet. The Knicks, now 2-4 on the season, will hope his resilience sparks a much-needed turnaround.