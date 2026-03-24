Josh Hart came to Mikal Bridges' defense even as the latter is going through shooting woes throughout the New York Knicks‘ 2025-26 campaign.

Bridges is going through the eighth season of his NBA career, his second with the Knicks. This campaign has been different for the star wing as he is taking less shots per game. Since the All-Star break, entering Sunday’s win over the Washington Wizards, he was averaging just 10.4 points on 40.6 percent shooting and 31.3 percent from downtown.

Hart talked about Bridges' effectiveness on the court this season, via New York Post. He remains supportive of his star teammate, believing in his ability to persevere and continue to make big plays in the biggest games.

“He’s been doing what’s been asked of him. And I’ve said it before — when you’re a guy who, for a year and a half [with the Brooklyn Nets] when you’re the No. 1 guy and he’s getting those plays called for him,” Hart said.

“Last year, he didn’t have many plays called for him. This year, he probably has even less plays called for him. So obviously there’s a mental hurdle he needs to get through and that’s something where some of us can help him. I think he gets some of that unfair flak just because he’s doing what’s asked of him. And if we were to sit there and say, go shoot 15 shots a game, he would be efficient and he could do it. But that’s not what’s been asked of him.”

What lies ahead for Josh Hart, Knicks

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Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges know it'll take a lot to lead the Knicks to success, especially when they're competing for a title.

New York has a 47-25 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors while trailing the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons.

Rolling with six consecutive wins, the Knicks will continue preparations for their next matchup at home. They host the New Orleans Pelicans as tip-off will take place on March 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET.