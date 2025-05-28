The New York Knicks are on the verge of squandering a huge opportunity to compete for their first NBA championship since 1973. They eliminated the Boston Celtics and avoided playing the Cleveland Cavaliers, the two consensus Beasts of the East, but they have run into serious trouble in the conference finals. The often-overlooked Indiana Pacers have outclassed their rival, securing a 3-1 series lead after a 130-121 win Tuesday night.

A see-saw 2024-25 campaign is in a deeply precarious position, with the Knicks one loss away from getting tossed to the ground. Indiana's bench continues to be a difference-maker, as Bennedict Mathurin emerged in Game 4 to score 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting in just 20 minutes. Tyrese Haliburton is the headline-stealer, however, composing a triple-double masterpiece that will forever live in Pacers lore. And one cannot forget about Pascal Siakam, who continues to flex his championship experience and find ways to produce.

Although Indiana has brilliantly embodied its identity, New York has plenty to evaluate and work on heading into a do-or-die Game 5 this Thursday. Miles McBride believes a reflection period is in order before the Knicks fight to save their season in Madison Square Garden.

“Control what you can control,” the 24-year-old point guard told reporters after the loss, per the SNY Knicks Videos X account. “We've got to look at ourselves in the mirror, be really self-aware of what we can do better, and go out there and get the job done.”

Knicks have to get tough, in both mind and spirit

McBride did not play much in Game 4, logging just 15 minutes for a second consecutive contest, but he is nicely summing up what the Knicks need to do before desperately charging into battle. The talent has been there all year. Jalen Brunson is an All-NBA Second-Team selection who dropped 31 points in defeat. Karl-Anthony Towns posted another double-double, pushing through a knee injury that appeared to bother him at different points in the game. This team must now demonstrate mental fortitude.

And not the kind that only exists in the midst of a furious comeback. That is unsustainable.

Yes, head coach Tom Thibodeau will have to push the right buttons with his rotation, Mikal Bridges must exercise good judgement in his shot selection and Josh Hart will need to take care of the ball, but a collectively strong mindset can potentially improve all those issues. Discipline is essential in an elimination matchup. McBride is right. The Knicks cannot move forward until they recognize the problem.

That has to be done pronto, as the squad returns to MSG for what could be the final time this season.