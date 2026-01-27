Many NBA players have already spoken up about the killings that occurred in the city of Minneapolis at the hands of federal agents. These killings have spurred city-wide protests that thousands have participated in, with the sport of basketball taking a backseat to the bigger and more pressing issue at hand. Count New York Knicks big man Guerschon Yabusele among those who have decried the violence that has stunned the nation.

On Monday, during the Knicks' off day, Yabusele took the time to post his thoughts regarding the events in Minneapolis and he went as far as to call for change following the “murders” of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

“I can't stop thinking about the tragic events unfolding in Minnesota, and even though I'm French, I can't remain silent. What's happening is beyond comprehension. We're talking about murders here, these are serious matters. The situation must change, the government must stop operating in this way. I stand with Minnesota 🙏🏾🖤,” Yabusele wrote.

The deaths of Pretti and Good came at the hands of federal agents amid the current administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. Yabusele joins Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns in solidarity, calling out the act of violence that has now caused the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to come under fire.

A few NBA players have indeed used their platform to reach millions, denouncing the actions of ICE. The most prominent statement was made by Tyrese Haliburton, who straight up said that “Alex Pretti was murdered”.

Stephen Curry has also expressed his support for the protestors who went out to the streets in groves despite the cold weather in the city of Minneapolis. Head coaches Steve Kerr and Chris Finch, along with the NBPA, have released statements as well in the aftermath of the two killings.