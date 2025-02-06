After the Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, one of the pieces they acquired in the multi-team trade was reuniting with PJ Tucker. As people are grading the Heat trade, the reunion with Tucker is cut short as they flipped him, a second-round pick, and cash for Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Expand Tweet

There is no doubt Miami has been busy this trade deadline to acquire pieces that get them below the first apron and out of the luxury cap. This move seems to get them under that first apron as Mitchell is set to become a restricted free agent this summer as he's averaging 6.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from deep.

The Raptors were originally involved in the trade that sent Butler to Golden State as they were set to get Kyle Anderson, but that portion of the trade fell through per Charania. With Anderson still on the roster, Toronto now gets the aforementioned return of Tucker, a second-round pick, and cash.

This trade for Mitchell will be a part of the ultimate Butler deal, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, making the trade contain five teams. The complexity of a handful of teams was expected since some teams were limited financially.

What the Heat are getting with Davion Mitchell

Looking at Mitchell, barring that he is not dealt, he has a chance to prove his worth in Miami as there is no doubt that talent is within the 26-year-old. He was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft coming out of Bayor, selected originally by the Sacramento Kings.

Mitchell is currently close to a $6.5 million cap hit, according to Spotrac.com, where his rookie contract with the Sacramento Kings was a four-year deal worth close to $21 million.

In June of 2024, Mitchell was traded to the Raptors where he would end up playing 44 games, starting in 22, for the team before being dealt to Miami. He has not averaged double-digit points since his rookie season when he was at 11.5, so his role with Miami remains to be seen since such guards on the bench include Terry Rozier, Alec Burks, and others.

With mere hours left until the trade deadline, one has to wonder if Miami is done making moves, whether they are big in going after Kevin Durant in the Phoenix Suns since they were connected, or a small deal creating more room financially. Above all, they had one goal before Feb. 6 and that was to start anew without Butler in the locker room as it was clear the team thought it was a distraction to the players in the locker room.

At any rate, the Heat is 25-24 which puts them sixth in the Eastern Conference as they have one more game left on the road trip, facing the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. They come back home with a new look which besides Mitchell, features former Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins on Monday when they take on the Boston Celtics at the Kaseya Center.