The Los Angeles Clippers made their first significant move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Los Angeles traded PJ Tucker, Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick, and cash to the Utah Jazz for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills. This was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania and Bobby Marks.

Funny enough, PJ Tucker and the Clippers agreed for him to step away from the team. Now, he's going to a lottery team, who will likely buy him out. The veteran forward can still contribute to a team with his 3-point shooting and defense. It's a good move for the Clippers, who get two players in Eubanks and Mills who can contribute immediately.

However, this move signals the end of a tumultuous time for Tucker. He's been a key contributor to the past few teams he's been on. The Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers are examples. Since joining the Clippers, it's been the opposite.

There's been a growing distrust between the Clippers and Tucker. For instance, he's only played 28 games and starting in seven of them. Despite injuries to Kawhi Leonard and other forwards, the team asked him not to play. Fast-forward to the halfway point in the season, and that sentiment stands.

Clippers' trade with the Jazz is a win-now move

Although Mo Bamba showed some promise, Eubanks is a proven rotational piece along with Mills. The current Clippers center had a consistent spot in the Phoenix Suns rotation last season. He's an effective shot blocker, rim-roller, and someone who can alleviate pressure off of Ivica Zubac.

On the flip side, Mills is a consistent 3-point shooter who can play off the ball. With guys like James Harden and Leonard, they command so much of the attention. Head coach Ty Lue could use Mills for spurts throughout the game. However, Mills is on an expiring contract, so he could be bought out by the Clippers.

Plus, the trade brings Los Angeles below the luxury tax. It also gives them options at the deadline and buyout market. The opportunity to acquire more players on minimum deals is truly a luxury. As the Clippers traded away Tucker, one of their main problems is gone.

Now, the team can focus on building around the playoffs and adding key pieces that will help them win. Eubanks certainly provides that. It'll be unknown if that's the case for Mills, as he's on that expiring deal. Either way, Los Angeles struck gold with the trade.