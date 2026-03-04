On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Rams shook up the NFL world by sending through a blockbuster trade that will land them Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback Trent McDuffie. In return, the Rams will be sending out some heavy draft compensation, including the number 29 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Coincidentally, the news comes just one day after an article in The Athletic was published, quoting Rams general manager Les Snead as being curious about adding a potential game-changing defensive back this offseason.

“Is there an All-Pro that you could add?” Snead wondered aloud, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic. “That would be nice.”

There was indeed an All-Pro that could be added, and it came in the form of McDuffie, who has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league over the last few years for the Chiefs.

For Kansas City, this move indicates a desire for the team to acquire draft assets for the future in the wake of their disastrous 2025 season, which saw them miss the playoffs altogether, with Patrick Mahomes going down with a torn ACL toward the end of the year.

Many likened the McDuffie trade to the Chiefs' 2022 trade of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, which also saw the team bring back a major haul of draft compensation, which ended up paying major dividends for the franchise.

Meanwhile, the Rams have now shored up arguably the biggest weakness on their roster with the move for McDuffie. Los Angeles fans watched their secondary get eviscerated by Sam Darnold and company in the NFC Championship Game, but now, that area is much more solidified with one of the game's best cornerbacks in the fold.

Now, the Rams will turn their attention to the upcoming free agency period, which is slated to begin in exactly one week.