The New York Knicks are set to face the Boston Celtics for a matinee showdown, and there's a chance that they could be without some of their key players. Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are on the injury report after both playing in their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they took a brutal loss.

Hart is on the injury report with right knee patellofemoral syndrome, and Anunoby is on the injury report with a right foot sprain. Both are listed as questionable coming into the game, and it will be interesting to see if both play, don't play, or if one or the other plays.

Anunoby just recently returned after an almost month-long absence when he suffered a non-contact injury against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart has missed the last two games with patellofemoral syndrome, which is also known as runner's knee.

Both players are important to what the Knicks are trying to accomplish this season, and they're the two players who are usually relied on when trying to guard the opposing team's best players. The Knicks had played well in Anunoby's absence going 5-1 in that span, but having both him and Hart out posed some problems at times.

Having them back will boost the Knicks' offense, as well as add some extra help on offense as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are shouldering the load.

The Knicks have played well for the most part this season, but they are struggling against teams who are above them in the standings, most notably the Celtics and Cavaliers. If they're going to have any deep playoff success, beating either one of those teams has to be a goal, and right now, they haven't fared well against either.

Hopefully, when they get healthy, they can show that they can beat those top teams and compete for a championship.