OG Anunoby remains sidelined as the New York Knicks ruled him out for Thursday’s home matchup against the Chicago Bulls. This marks his sixth consecutive absence due to a right foot sprain. Head coach Tom Thibodeau provided an update on Anunoby’s status against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Thibodeau expects OG Anunoby to travel with the team for Friday’s game in Cleveland. He noted that both the medical staff and Anunoby himself were involved in the decision to sit out Thursday’s game.

“The player has input, but they’ve got to get cleared by medical,” Thibodeau added after Thursday’s 113-111 overtime victory.

The 27-year-old took part in a full practice on Wednesday and was originally listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. He had also carried a questionable designation ahead of the Knicks’ matchups on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 but did not suit up for either.

Thursday was the Knicks’ first game back from the All-Star break. Anunoby’s non-contact injury occurred nearly three weeks ago on Feb. 1, when he landed awkwardly during a home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

A top-tier defender, Anunoby is putting up 16.4 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc. Before Thursday’s game, he had logged 1,777.7 minutes this season, ranking 18th in the NBA, with his 36.3 minutes per game placing him 11th.

The Knicks faring well without OG Anunoby

The Knicks have posted a 5-1 record in Anunoby’s absence, but his missing presence was even more noticeable Thursday as guard Josh Hart was also ruled out with patellofemoral syndrome, often referred to as “runner’s knee,” in his right leg.

Precious Achiuwa and Miles “Deuce” McBride filled in for Anunoby and Hart in the starting lineup. Anunoby had started all 49 of the Knicks’ games before his current absence, but injuries have been a recurring obstacle throughout his eight-year NBA career.

Last season, after being traded from the Toronto Raptors in December 2023, he missed 27 of 50 possible regular-season games with the Knicks due to an elbow injury.

He also sat out four games in the Knicks’ second-round playoff matchup against the Indiana Pacers due to a hamstring strain, then managed only five minutes on the court when he attempted a return for the decisive Game 7.

Anunoby's impact with the Knicks

Anunoby inked a five-year, $212.5 million contract with the Knicks during the offseason. His presence on the court has been a game-changer, as the team held a 58-23 record, including the postseason, with him in the lineup heading into Thursday’s matchup.

The Knicks are also still without shot-blocking center Mitchell Robinson, who is getting closer to making his season debut following left ankle surgery last May.

Thursday’s matchup against the Bulls, who dropped to 22-34, was the first half of a back-to-back, with the Knicks set to take on the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.