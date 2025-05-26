The New York Knicks entered the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals with arguably their clearest view at an NBA Finals appearance this century, but they left Madison Square Garden down 2-0 versus the Indiana Pacers and drowning in a sea of ridicule. A formerly optimistic endeavor had turned sour on their own floor, continuing a befuddling trend of home-court mishaps. This squad stayed true to its identity, though, thriving on the road and in the face of severe public cynicism.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted what could be remembered as a legendary Knickerbockers performance if New York wins the series, leading his team to a desperately-needed 106-100 victory in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Questions swirled around the big man after he was benched in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss, but he and the No. 3 seed responded with another 20-point comeback win. When the Knicks play with a chip on their shoulder, magic seems to ensue.

Well, fans will be delighted to know that another key player also has a reason to be extra motivated heading into Game 4. Following Sunday night's triumph, OG Anunoby had a unique press conference experience. No reporter asked him a single question, prompting the two-way wing to bolt out of the room without saying a word, via the SNY Knicks Videos X account.

A quick press conference for OG Anunoby 😂 pic.twitter.com/3FsBADvlzi — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

OG Anunoby, Knicks come through in critical situation

The media's silence was particularly curious given the important role Anunoby played in the outcome of the contest. He scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and recorded three blocks, including a clutch one on Game 1 meteorite Aaron Nesmith with 3:39 left on the clock. Anunoby did not appear to mind, however. He looked completely dialed-in and eager to ride this latest adrenaline high.

But given how the Knicks just responded to criticism, it may benefit him to draw emotional fuel from this inadvertent snub.

New York's championship dreams seemed destined to die in Indianapolis, as the Pacers built a 20-point lead in the first half and went into the fourth quarter still up 10. A combination of gritty bench play, Karl-Anthony Towns' 20-point final frame and excellent team defense in the second half helped the Knicks save their season. At least for the time being.

They survived despite Jalen Brunson falling into foul trouble and struggling from the field (6-of-18). A group effort will again be needed if New York is going to beat the supremely tenacious Pacers for a second straight time in Indy. OG Anunoby must stay focused and make more pivotal plays in crunch time, and if he does, reporters should have plenty to ask him on Tuesday.