PJ Tucker has yet to debut for the New York Knicks since signing a 10-day contract on March 10, but he made his presence known before Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat with his footwear.

Tucker, widely recognized for his vast sneaker collection, took to social media to showcase a rare pair of Allan Houston’s Nike Zoom Huarache 2K4 PE, originally released two decades ago. The kicks, a player-exclusive model tied to Houston’s tenure with the Knicks, highlighted Tucker’s deep appreciation for classic basketball sneakers.

PJ Tucker is wearing Allan Houston’s Zoom Huarache 2K4 PE from 20 years ago for his Knicks home debut. pic.twitter.com/eY3NphCpQk — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Houston played nine of his 12 NBA seasons in New York, becoming one of the franchise’s most consistent scorers. He earned All-Star selections in 2000 and 2001 and helped lead the Knicks to the 1999 NBA Finals. Across 602 games with the team, Houston averaged 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range. His best statistical season came in 2002-03, when he recorded career-highs of 22.5 points per game on 44.5% shooting, 39.6% from beyond the arc, and a personal-best 91.9% from the free-throw line. He also earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Despite making headlines for his sneaker choice, Tucker did not see any action in the Knicks’ 116-95 win over Miami. The 39-year-old forward has yet to appear in an NBA game this season after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers and later bought out by the Toronto Raptors. Tucker played 31 games last season, averaging 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game while shooting 37.1% from three.

Over his 13-year career, Tucker has established himself as a defensive specialist and veteran presence. In 883 career games, he holds averages of 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals over 28.2 minutes per contest. His ability to guard multiple positions and knock down corner threes has made him a valuable role player for contending teams, including a championship run with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and deep playoff pushes with the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Raptors, and Heat.

The Knicks (39-28) will begin a two-game road trip on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs (18-49) before heading to Charlotte for a matchup with the Hornets (17-50) on Thursday.