Tracy Morgan’s courtside presence at Madison Square Garden took an unexpected turn Monday night when the comedian suffered a sudden bout of vomiting, delaying the New York Knicks’ 116-95 win over the Miami Heat. Initially a cause for concern, Morgan has since reassured fans that the incident stemmed from food poisoning rather than a more severe medical issue, per TMZ.

A Courtside Scare at MSG

Morgan, known for his quick wit and vibrant personality, was seated in his usual courtside spot when he suddenly began vomiting onto the court. The game came to a halt as medical staff and arena personnel rushed to assist. The unsettling scene led to Morgan being taken out of the venue in a wheelchair, sparking speculation about his condition. Reports initially circulated that he might have suffered from a more serious health scare, with some witnesses even claiming they saw blood. However, sources close to the comedian quickly debunked these claims, confirming there was no additional medical complication beyond the food-related illness.

Morgan’s Update and Good Spirits

On Tuesday morning, Morgan took to Instagram to address the situation, posting a photo of himself in a hospital bed. “Thank you for all your concern!” he wrote. “I'm doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!”

True to his comedic nature, Morgan couldn’t resist making light of the moment. “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court, so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs. #GoKnicks,” he joked.

Madison Square Garden officials also released a statement wishing him a swift recovery, welcoming him back whenever he’s ready. Given Tracy Morgan’s history of serious medical battles—including diabetes, a kidney transplant in 2010, and a near-fatal car accident in 2014—fans were relieved that this latest health issue was a temporary setback. With his characteristic humor intact, Morgan is expected to be back courtside soon, cheering on his beloved Knicks in peak form.