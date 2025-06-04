Following the New York Knicks’ decision to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, speculation has quickly turned to potential replacements. Among the names being discussed is a familiar one to the franchise: Jeff Van Gundy.

During Wednesday morning’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up, NBA insider Brian Windhorst suggested that the Knicks should consider gauging Van Gundy’s interest in returning to the head coaching role.

“I would just bring up one more name. I would check on the interest of Jeff Van Gundy,” Windhorst said. “Van Gundy won rave reviews from the Clippers players throughout the entire season. He is extremely close to Tom Thibodeau. He also missed part of the season with personal reasons, so I’m not sure he wants this job. But if I were the Knicks I would call to gauge interest.”

Van Gundy, 63, is currently an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers under head coach Tyronn Lue. He joined the Clippers’ staff this past season after serving as a senior consultant for the Boston Celtics during their 2023–24 championship run. The Clippers finished the regular season with a 50–32 record, earning the fifth seed in the Western Conference before falling to the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game first-round series.

Jeff Van Gundy’s Knicks legacy and ties to Tom Thibodeau add intrigue amid coaching vacancy

Van Gundy is well-known to Knicks fans, having served as the team’s head coach from 1996 to 2001 and as an assistant from 1989 to 1995. He led New York to a 248–172 record as head coach, with a 37–32 mark in the postseason. His most notable achievement came during the 1999 playoffs, when he guided the Knicks to the NBA Finals as an eighth seed—a feat not matched until the Miami Heat repeated it in 2023.

Van Gundy also played a key role in mentoring Thibodeau, who served as one of his assistants from 1996 to 2003. The longtime connection between the two coaches has fueled additional speculation about Van Gundy’s potential interest, especially following Thibodeau’s recent dismissal.

Thibodeau’s five-season run with the Knicks concluded with a 226–174 regular-season record and a 24–23 playoff mark. He led the franchise to four playoff appearances, including their first Eastern Conference Finals berth since 2000. The Knicks were eliminated in six games by the Indiana Pacers.

While the Knicks have not named a successor, Windhorst’s suggestion adds Van Gundy to the growing list of possibilities as New York looks to build on its recent postseason success and pursue a championship in the coming years.