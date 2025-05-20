Recently, the New York Knicks punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals with a dominant home win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6. It was a strong game for Karl-Anthony Towns in the closeout contest and set up a matchup with the Indiana Pacers for the right to go to the NBA Finals.

This weekend, Towns was spotted on the jumbotron at the New York Yankees vs New York Mets MLB game, and he donned a shirt that featured a picture of Knicks superfan Jason Dantona from a viral moment he had as part of the “Sidetalk” YouTube series several years ago.

In the clip, which has since gone viral, Dantona, standing outside Madison Square Garden after a Knicks victory, goes on an expletive-laced rant on the city of Boston before breaking out into a dance. Now, he's reacting to Towns' choice of fashion.

“I thought they were messing with me,” he said of hearing about the news, per TMZ. “I had known the shirt was released a couple of weeks ago before we knew that we were playing the Celtics, but I didn't really expect any of the players to wear it on them.”

He then spoke on when he knew it was true.

“Didn't believe it at first, but then social media kind of went crazy with it, and I saw the posts from the Yankees and even the MLB, and it was a really cool moment,” he said.

A huge opportunity for the Knicks

The Knicks now have a playoff rematch vs the Indiana Pacers, the team that knocked them out of the second round in Game 7 a year ago. Of course, by the end of that series, the Knicks were operating without the majority of their starting lineup, and fans will be hungry for revenge this year.

“This year looks like we're healthy, Lord willing,” Dantona said. “So I think we're going to be taking them out in six games.”

Game 1 of Pacers vs Knicks is slated for Wednesday evening at Madison Square Garden. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be carried by TNT.