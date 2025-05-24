When the New York Knicks dropped their second-straight game to the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden, it sent fans into a tailspin.

New York had home-court advantage, a legion of fans taking to the street like The Warriors, and the two best players in the series, how the heck could they fall so far?

Well, in the opinion of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, it largely comes down to Tom Thibodeau, who blew it for his team when they needed him to turn in a masterclass.

“I'm trying to keep my cool, you know, there's always hope, but I don't understand for the life of me how in the h*ll Tom Thibodeau has Kat playing just 28 minutes. He's going to try to tell us it was defense, but with Mitchell Robinson on the court, the deficit increased. Jalen Brunson, that shot near the end of regulation, I don't know what that was about. I don't know what else to say,” Stephen A. Smith declared.

“I mean, I do know what to say, but I don't want to, I don't want to, I don't know what Tibbs is doing tonight. I have no clue. I have no idea. I'm just going to think, I'm just going to think about it, New York, fix it down. Oh, two looks like we're going home. Looks that way. Don't know if it is that way.”

One of the most fiery Knicks fans around, with a platform only upstaged by his personality, it makes sense that Smith would be up in the air about how the first two games of the series turned out for his beloved basketball club. The Knicks blew two perfect opportunities to secure wins at the Garden and now look like long shots to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time this century. If the Knicks can get back on track, Smith will certainly sing their praise, but until then, he will use his ample audience to trash the club as he sees fit until things turn around.