Timothée Chalamet's fandom got him a photo opp with New York Knicks icon Walt “Clyde” Frazier. The Oscar-nominated actor traveled to TD Garden in support of the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics. Before the start of the game, Chalamet posed in a photo with the Knicks icon.

Fans loved this moment for Chalamet as he's a huge Knicks fan.

“My goats. idk who i love more,” one fan commented.

“SO MUCH AURA,” another fan wrote.

“We might have to retire timmy’s jersey at this rate,” one fan joked.

Walt “Clyde” Frazier's Legacy

Clyde stopped by Game 5 of the Knicks-Celtics semifinals, and the basketball legend knows a little thing or two about winning. He is two-time NBA champion, has appareared in seven All-Stars, and has a All-Star MVP award under his belt. Clyde was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987. After retiring from the NBA in 1980, he made a remarkable career as a color analyst. He was the first person to first person to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a broadcaster in 2022 which wasn't received well at first.

In a conversation with TODAY.com last month he said he was “criticized” for his signature rhyming.

“Even my bosses at the Garden told me to stop rhyming, and I go, ‘Man, I don’t know I’m rhyming. It just comes out,” he said.

“I’m not choreographing the game where I have stuff in front of me that I see, so I said, ‘Well, if I’m going to get fired, I’m going to get fired my way.’ And then all of a sudden people started liking the rhymes and the words that I was using. That’s been rewarding.”

Timothée Chalamet's NBA Superfandom

The Oscar-nominated actor is one of the Knicks' biggest supporters which makes sense since “Timmy Tim” is a New York native. He was previously present at during multiple points during the playoffs including Monday's game at Madison Square Garden where the Knicks won 121-113.

Chalamet went viral as he celebrated the Knicks win alongside his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Jenner also was accompanied by her sister, Kendall Jenner. Kylie and Jordyn Woods — who is currently dating Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns — also made headlines for their cute BFF moment courtside.