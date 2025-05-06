While he did not attend the Met Gala with Kylie Jenner, Oscar-nominated actor and New York Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet skipped the event to watch the team's thrilling Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics.

Chalamet posted images of his evening, which included cheering on his favorite NBA team, on his Instagram (via TMZ). He first posted an image of his computer screen, which had the game on it. While he did not write any words on the post, he added a praying hands emoji.

He also posted blank screens with text late in the game. “S******g myself this game is insane,” he first wrote before following it up with, “Shaking[.] What a win.”

Why did Timothée Chalamet ditch Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala for the Knicks-Celtics game?

Chalamet is a known Knicks fan, and he has been keeping a close eye on the NBA Playoffs. Last week, Chalamet and Jenner were seen at the Intuit Dome attending Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

It appears Chalamet did not want to miss the first game of the series between the Knicks and Celtics. It is also unclear where he was — perhaps he was not in New York City, where the Met Gala took place. Chalamet is a movie star, and filming projects across the globe is part of his job, after all.

Either way, he was treated to a thrilling game. All hope appeared to be lost at one point. The Knicks were down 20 points in the second half.

Somehow, they chipped away at the lead. They outscored the Celtics 55-39 in the second half, tying it up at the end of regulation. In overtime, they outscored the Celtics 8-5, giving them the win.

Mikal Bridges led the way for the Knicks, playing a team-high 51 minutes. He also had three steals — his last one sealed the game for the Knicks.

OG Anunoby and Jalen Bruson led the team in scoring, each logging 29 points. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 13 rebounds, but he only scored 14.

It was a rough night for the Celtics from behind the three-point line. They missed 45 shots from behind the three-point line, making just 15 of 60 shots from that territory. Overall, the team made just 35.1% of their field goals (34/97).

The Knicks, meanwhile, made 42.5% of their shots (37/87), and they made close to 46% of their three-pointers. They made 17 of 37 shots from downtown.

Now, the Knicks and Celtics will play Game 2 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The series will then head to New York for Games 3 and 4 on May 10 and 12, respectively.