Among the celebrities who attended Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs were Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Pictures and videos have surfaced of Chalamet and Jenner enjoying the game on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. They had courtside seats and were seen kissing at one point during the game. According to TMZ's report, Jenner was “frequently grabbing onto [Chalamet's] left arm and hand.” Chalamet also put his hand on her thigh in return.

The latest public date comes after Chalamet and Jenner were seen at Coachella a couple of weeks prior. They were very handsy during their time at the festival and were seen enjoying Charli XCX's set. Additionally, they were seen kissing at the BNP Paribas Open in March 2025.

Now that the awards season is over, it appears Chalamet has been free to go on more adventures with Jenner. He was coming off an Oscar-nominated performance in A Complete Unknown. He played Bob Dylan in the biopic.

Unfortunately, the Lakers were not able to overcome a 3-1 series deficit to the Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Rudy Gobert helped put them away, making 80% of his field goals and scoring 27 points. He added 24 rebounds (15 defensive, nine offensive).

Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards were also critical parts of the offense. Randle scored 23 points and added five rebounds and four assists. Edwards scored 15 points — shooting 0-11 from the three-point line — but had 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Timberwolves were not efficient from the floor, making about 40% of their shots. They shot an abysmal 4-47 from behind the three-point line, which is a 14.9% conversion rate.

Still, the Lakers were unable to beat the Timberwolves despite the best efforts of LeBron James and Luca Doncic. James scored 22 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Doncic scored 28 with seven rebounds and nine assists.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship

Chalamet has been in a relationship with Jenner since early 2023. He is an award-winning actor who first gained fame for his roles in Interstellar, Call Me by Your Name, and Lady Bird.

Recently, he has starred in box office hits like Wonka and the Dune series. He leads the Dune series as Paul Atreides. He will return in the third movie, an adaptation of Dune: Messiah.

His performance as Dylan in A Complete Unknown earned him praise. He garnered his second-career Oscar nomination for his performance, losing to Adrien Brody (The Brutalist).

Jenner is a socialite who started her own brand, Kylie Cosmetics. She has been an influential figure in the fashion and cosmetics world for years.