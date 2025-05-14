Two of the most famous celebrity fans of the New York Knicks are Spike Lee and Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, who Amar'e Stoudemire thinks are similar.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Stoudemire praised the Hollywood star. The two linked up after Game 4, bringing their stories full circle. Chalamet got his jersey signed by Stoudemire 15 years ago outside of a Broadway production of Rock of Ages, which the center produced, and they were hanging after Game 4. “It was definitely a great time to reconnect,” he said of the full circle moment.

“He's hardcore,” praised Stoudemire. “He's, like, the next Spike Lee when it comes to Knicks diehard fans.”

He further explained how the Knicks fans help the players. In turn, the players appreciate fans like Chalamet. “We play our hearts out,” he explained. “We give the game our everything. And to see fans who really appreciate that, it goes a long way. So, yeah, he's [Chalamet] the next one in line for sure.”

As for what Stoudemire and Chalamet talked about, they reminisced about their last meeting. “We just chatted about the time that we met when I first signed with the Knicks, the year it was, the atmosphere [at] that moment, and how much of a fan he is of me, and I shared how much of a fan I am [of] him,” he recalled.

When Chalamet and Stoudemire first met, the latter was early in his career with the Knicks. He signed with them in 2010, playing for New York until 2015.

Knicks fans Timothée Chalamet and Spike Lee

Lee is commonly shown attending Knicks games, though he recently missed a game due to the Met Gala. He was there when the series came to New York for Games 3 and 4. It is unknown if he will attend Game 5 in Boston.

Chalamet went to Games 3 and 4 at the Garden to support the Knicks. He attended Game 4 with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and they sat with Kendall Jenner under one of the baskets.

Like Lee, Chalamet missed Game 1. However, he tuned in on his iPad, posting about the game throughout the thrilling Knicks win. Jenner was at the Met Gala with Lee that night.

Chalamet is fresh off his second Best Actor Oscar nomination. He garnered a Best Actor nomination for his performance in A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan.