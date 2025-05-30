Tyrese Haliburton struggled mightily in the Indiana Pacers’ 111-94 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night, playing a major role in Indiana’s setback. The All-Star guard couldn’t find his rhythm offensively and failed to provide the spark his team desperately needed in a close-out game.

“Rough night for me. I've got to be better, setting the tone, getting downhill,” said the Pacers star during his post-game interview. “I feel like I didn't do a great job of that.”

After a historic Game 4 performance with 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and no turnovers — the first 30-15-10 playoff stat line since turnovers began being tracked in 1977-78 — Tyrese Haliburton came crashing back to earth in Game 5. He was held to just eight points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 2-for-7 from the field in 32 minutes failing to score a single basket in the first half.

The Pacers, who put up 43 points in the opening quarter of Game 4, managed only 45 in the entire first half Thursday, highlighting just how far their offense fell without their All-NBA guard leading the charge.

Whether it was the pressure of playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, the weight of a first Finals appearance, or the Knicks' relentless defensive pressure, Haliburton seemed to lack the spark and conviction he displayed in Game 4. The energy and confidence that fueled his earlier dominance were noticeably absent, leaving the Pacers searching for answers without their floor general leading the charge.

Tyrese Haliburton disappears after historic Game 4 performance

As a pass-first point guard who thrives on dictating pace, Tyrese Haliburton's impact often goes beyond the stat sheet—but even he would likely acknowledge that his Game 5 performance fell short. Taking just seven shots and ending the night with a plus/minus of -23, Haliburton never found his rhythm, and that simply won’t be enough against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.

Although the Pacers’ Game 5 loss wasn’t entirely Haliburton’s fault, much of the spotlight naturally falls on him as the team’s All-NBA point guard and emotional anchor. For Indiana to keep its Finals hopes alive, Haliburton must deliver far more than what he showed in Thursday’s disappointing outing.

With two chances left to secure their first Finals berth in 25 years, the pressure is on their star floor general to lead the way. Few outside Indiana expected the Pacers to get this far, but their postseason run now hinges on Haliburton rediscovering his edge.

The Knicks' 2025 Clutch Player of the Year, Brunson, took charge to keep New York’s season alive, pouring in 32 points and hitting four of seven shots from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Haliburton struggled significantly in his first chance to close out the series.

With Game 6 set for Saturday, anticipate Haliburton and the Pacers to elevate their performance, doing everything possible to finish the series and secure the victory over the Knicks.