The New York Knicks watched history unfold for the Detroit Pistons Monday. The Pistons ended a 17-year playoff drought by beating New York 100-94. But Tom Thibodeau called out the glaring culprit behind the game two defeat.

“Thibs” watched his team explode late for another rally — this time tying the game at 94-94. Detroit, however, scored the final six points to close out the victory. But the late collapse wasn't the flaw Thibodeaux pointed out postgame. He pointed out the “difference in the game” via SNY Knicks.

“Rebounding was problematic the whole night, so that's probably the difference in the game,” Thibodeaux said.

He even added how Mitchell Robinson “was the one guy rebounding” for the Knicks during the first half.

How bad was rebounding for Knicks, Tom Thibodeau vs. Pistons?

Detroit out-rebounded New York by one in the first game. The Pistons watched four different players, including Cade Cunningham, grab six rebounds. But even with the 37-36 advantage, New York prevailed 123-112.

The Pistons cleaned up the glass massively in the second game. Detroit collected an astonishing 48 boards inside Madison Square Garden. Thibodeaux observed his guys hauling in only 34 off the glass and rim.

This time the Motor City representative wasn't led by a six-rebound effort by multiple players. The Pistons got led by three players who lured in double-digit rebounds.

Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren tied for the team lead with 13 rebounds. Cunningham brought down 12 to finish second on Detroit. The point guard even went viral in a big way during the second half. Cunningham threw down a viscous behind-the-back dunk that sparked multiple online reactions.

Rebounds weren't the only flaw on the Knicks' side. The Pistons swatted four shot attempts — with Duren blocking three to lead the way. Karl Anthony-Towns emerged as the only Knick producing a block.

“Thibs” witnessed an off night on the defensive side. His Knicks will now head inside a Little Caesars Arena bound to hit high decibel levels. As the Pistons will host a long-awaited postseason game at their home venue.