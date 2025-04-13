New York Knicks star Josh Hart turned heads when he chose between Michael Beasley and Kevin Durant for the player he would turn to for a bucket.

Hart appeared on an episode of The Roommates Show with co-star Jalen Brunson on Saturday. When it came to the player he would rely on to get a bucket, he surprised people with his selection of Beasley over Durant. He was teammates with Beasley during the 2018-19 season, when they played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I really think—at least that I’ve seen—he is the most talented person I’ve ever seen touch a basketball,” Hart said.

“And you played with Bron,” the host remarked.

“Yeah, but like, in terms of like, ‘go get a bucket’… I think—look, NBA KD is the best scorer ever. But if it’s check rock, one-on-one, go get a bucket? I’m taking him over KD. The way he gets wherever he wants, athletic as hell, he’s a shot maker. I see him every summer. I work out with him in the summer. We play pro-ams in the summer together. Bro, in terms of one-on-one—check rock, I’ma go get a bucket—he’s up there,” Hart replied.

What's next for Josh Hart, Knicks

A reasonable explanation for Josh Hart to have regarding his choice of Michael Beasley over Kevin Durant.

Beasley garnered attention with his offensive skillset, which propelled him to be the second overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft. Even though his career didn't pan out into an All-Star type, he still managed to be serviceable scorer throughout his time in the league.

In the meantime, Hart and the Knicks are just about to wrap up the 2024-25 NBA season. As they take care of their season finale, the team will prepare themselves to put on their best effort as they look to make a deep postseason run.

New York has a 50-31 record on the season, having clinched the third seed in the Eastern Conference's playoff bracket. This marks the third straight year that the team will take part in the postseason and their fourth since 2020. They will look to return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

The Knicks will prepare for their season finale, being on the road. They face the Brooklyn Nets on April 13 at 1 p.m. ET.