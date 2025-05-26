With the New York Knicks staring at a potential 3-0 series deficit in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, falling down by 20 points in the first half is not exactly ideal. But if there's anything these Knicks have proven this postseason, it's that they are never out of a game. Powered by a 20-point fourth quarter explosion from Karl-Anthony Towns, they overturned a 10-point deficit to start the final frame to take a much-needed 106-100 Game 3 victory.

No team has ever come back from 3-0 down in playoff history, so it was imperative for the Knicks to get the job done despite being on the road. And as they've shown in the previous round against the Boston Celtics, these Knicks are resilient. In fact, they mounted the comeback even with Jalen Brunson, their best player, being in foul trouble for much of the night.

Knicks fans, an ever expressive and loud bunch, celebrated the fact that they are right back in the series against the Pacers, who were given a dose of their own comeback medicine.

“Lets f**king go KNICKS🔥🔥 They seriously need to play with the same amount of intensity in all quarters and in order to do that thibs should just listen when it comes to using the bench more often, simple as that,” X user @aguslinrz wrote.

“Ok ok we are alive. Can never count this team out. Props to KAT for coming alive in the 4th!!! Has Thibs figured out his rotation? We shall see. One game at a time. LET’S GO KNICKS!!!” @ahowardh exclaimed.

“Still alive. Not excited but atleast there is still oxygen in the lungs. .. This really just makes me even more sick about game 1,” @Shiz86 added.

“You let the Knicks rise from the dead. We will see if you live to regret it…” @66cjg claimed.

“LETS GO KNICKS. ONE PLAY, ONE QUARTER AT A TIME. WE’RE NOT DEAD YET BOZZO,” @coosifer furthered.

Karl-Anthony Towns rescues the Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns was struggling for the first half of Game 3 and it looked like he was on his way to being benched yet again. However, with Jalen Brunson in foul trouble, the Knicks had to rely on Towns to power their comeback, which is exactly what he did.

Towns put up 20 points in the fourth quarter and was an unstoppable force — a major turnaround from the passiveness he showed in the first half. This is the version the Knicks need if they were to continue their series comeback against this pesky Pacers squad.