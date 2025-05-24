May 24, 2025 at 1:22 AM ET

Karl-Anthony Towns, Tom Thibodeau, and the New York Knicks shockingly dropped Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, setting the stage for an interesting series now in Indianapolis.

Towns was benched for a significant portion of the fourth quarter, leading to many questions around the end of the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns benching explained by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau

Karl-Anthony Towns played just 28 minutes in the Knicks 114-109 Game 2 loss against the Pacers. He wasn't dealing with any foul trouble, and yet played the third fewest minutes of any Knicks player to play behind Miles McBride (25) and Cameron Payne (nine).

The Knicks center finished with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field with seven rebounds.

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked why Towns only played 28 minutes on the night.

“Just we got in a hole and then the group that was in there gave us a chance,” Thibodeau said of Karl-Anthony Towns. “So we were just riding that and was just searching for a way to win.

“It comes down to a couple things. Going into the fourth quarter, it's a tied ball game. We've just got to make better plays. More winning plays.

Tom Thibodeau explains why Karl-Anthony Towns didn't play much in the 4th quarter: "The group that was in there gave us a chance, searching for a way to win" pic.twitter.com/nvCMKtT0TM — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Karl-Anthony Towns didn't have much to say about the benching, but did add that he feels the series isn't over just because the Knicks lost the first two games at home.

“If I've learned anything, especially last year, as quick as you win two games is as quick as you can lose two games.”

Karl-Anthony Towns on being down 0-2: "If I've learned anything, especially last year, as quick as you win two games is as quick as you can lose two games" pic.twitter.com/BSBmPLGfxp — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pascal Siakam paced the way for the Indiana Pacers with 39 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting 15-of-23 from the field. Six Indiana players scored in double-figures, including Myles Turner (16 points), Tyrese Haliburton (14), Andrew Nembhard (12), Aaron Nesmith (12), and TJ McConnell (10).

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle admitted after the game that the team has accomplished nothing and remains focused on Game 3 back at home.

“It was a much tighter game than the last one in a lot of ways,” Carlisle said. “They were both physical. I thought our guys held their composure very well through some runs and a lot of crowd noise and a lot of commotion. They kept their composure. It's day 3 of 13 days and no one's getting ahead of themselves. There's a lot of work to do.”

Game 3 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will be Sunday night at 8PM EST on TNT.