Ahead of the deadline, trade rumors have surrounded All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, while a report surrounding the New York Knicks trading for Portland Trail Blazers veteran Jrue Holiday is starting to feel less likely, according to reports. Holiday was linked to the Knicks in a deal that mentioned Mikal Bridges as a potential return for New York.

However, with the number of young promising guards and forward on the Blazers' roster, it would be surprising to see them add another of Bridges' caliber, who would command significant playing time, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel noted.

“There has been those rumors out there about the Trail Blazers, but from my perspective, I just don’t see why Portland does that because they have wing depth right now with Deni Avdija, and Toumani Camara, and Shaedon Sharpe has been excellent at that shooting guard position,” Siegel said. “So where does Mikal Bridges fit into the equation. And if you’re going to go out and pursue Bridges from Portland’s perspective, why would you give up Jrue Holiday?

“That’s a player that you pinpointed from Boston that you wanted this past off season and all the signals from Portland is that if they are going to trade Jrue Holiday, it’s going to be a big time player.”

Knicks reportedly ‘explored' trade for Jrue Holiday

Amid All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks' seemingly inevitable split ahead of this year's trade deadline, the Knicks emerged as a suitor for Jrue Holiday. Perhaps it's the Knicks' last-ditched effort to pair Antetokounmpo with the likes of a backcourt, featuring All-Star Jalen Brunson, and a two-time champion in Holiday.

Either way, the Knicks are reportedly looking to make a significant trade ahead of this year's deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“There are at least two clear reasons why New York would have interest in a player who helped both Milwaukee and Boston win championships this decade: 1) The presumption that acquiring Holiday — if there's a way — would make the Knicks an even more attractive destination to Holiday's former Bucks teammate Antetokounmpo; 2) New York is believed to hold a longstanding fondness for Holiday as a potential backcourt complement to Jalen Brunson,” Stein said.

The Knicks watched Holiday win championships alongside Antetokounmpo with the Bucks in 2021, and in 2024 alongside All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with the Celtics.