The New York Knicks have gotten back into a groove as of late, winners of six straight games after Sunday night's home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Still, that isn't stopping the trade rumor mill from swirling around the team, particularly regarding their supposed pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks disgruntled superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Recently, however, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported on how the Knicks' recent winning ways may be impacting their pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

“The Knicks believe in this team… They are not showing that aggression to get Giannis right now and I think that's because they like this team,” reported Windhorst on ESPN's Get Up, per Heat Central on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Knicks are more closely resembling the team they thought they would be during this recent win streak, although it hasn't necessarily all come against the best of competition.

Throughout much of January, the Knicks were cascading down the Eastern Conference standings, with Karl-Anthony Towns still struggling to adjust to his new role under head coach Mike Brown, and the team overall seeming to have a lack of synergy on the court.

NBA teams putting too much stock into a mid-season winning streak and not making moves they need to make as a result is a tale as old as time, and Knicks fans will certainly hope that this current run of success is not the only thing keeping the team from trading for Antetokounmpo, if indeed they have an offer that the Bucks are on board with.

Still, it's also worth considering that splashy trades for big names, particularly in the middle of a season, have backfired more often than not in recent NBA history, so New York may be wise to hold off until the offseason.

In any case, the Knicks will next take the court on Tuesday evening against the Washington Wizards on the road.