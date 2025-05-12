The New York Knicks enter Game 4 up 2-1 against the Boston Celtics in their second-round NBA Playoffs series. Most recently, the Knicks dropped Game 3 at home in blowout fashion.

Despite owning a 27-14 record at home through the 2024-25 regular season, the Knicks' home struggles have been real in the playoffs. New York is 5-0 on the road this postseason, which is exceptionally good. However, the Knicks are only 1-3 at home.

Granted, that is an incredibly small sample size. But it's not how things are supposed to go. Teams are typically better at home than they are on the road for a myriad of reasons. However, there is at least one major reason for the Knicks' home-court struggles: ticket prices.

Knicks ticket prices leave many diehard fans struggling to gain access

Knicks ticket prices skyrocketed in price for Game 3 against the Boston Celtics. And that's a problem for real fans. Why? In a city like New York, which is a perpetual tourist destination and home to some of the wealthiest American citizens, there is an increasingly large threat that die-hard fans will get priced out.

It's happened to Knicks fans for years. But it's never been as big of an issue as it is right now.

Fans have to pay nearly $1,000 per seat on third-party ticket vendor websites for the worst-available seats for Game 3. That's significantly higher than any game all season. While obscene ticket prices have become a trend in New York, it's been worse through the playoffs. And it's gotten even worse in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics.

Astronomical ticket prices do not facilitate equitable representation. Put differently, hyper-expensive tickets favor the wealthy, many of whom attend Knicks games because of the event-like atmosphere rather than a deep affinity for the team. That's not everyone, mind you. But it's become more of a trend of late.

This trend results in less unwavering support, fewer Jalen Brunson “MVP” chants at the free-throw line, and a less intimidating crowd. To be fair, Knicks fans were unusually supportive of Mitchell Robinson in Game 3 when he struggled to make free throws. But coddling struggling players is lower on the totem pole of crowd responsibilities than remaining engaged and intimidating opponents.

Knicks' struggles at home are real

While home fans should boost their team's play, New York surprisingly played better on the road in the first round against the Detroit Pistons. They shot eerily similar percentages at home and on the road on free throws and field goals, but were more accurate in Detroit on three-pointers, 39% vs. 34%.

And despite the perception of a daunting New York crowd, the Pistons played nearly identical basketball in New York and Detroit, connecting on similar percentages and taking a similar number of attempts on free throws, field goals, and three-pointers.

Granted, the “boost” that New York received on the road is negligible, but it does underscore a lack of a true home-court advantage, and therein lies the problem. It's difficult to quantify how a louder and more engaged crowd influences shooting by the home team.

But the impact on opposing teams is intuitive. Louder and more engaged chants can distract opponents and make them overthink key moments. Conversely, they should aid home teams in remaining confident. But the Madison Square Garden crowd has yet to fulfill its potential this postseason.

Entering Game 4, New York still technically has home court advantage, for now. The Knicks need only two more wins to advance. And with a maximum of four games remaining, two of those games—including Game 4— will be played in New York, for better or worse.

Game 4 is to be played in New York on Monday night. How well the New York crowd shows up has the potential to shift momentum in the game and ultimately the series. If the Knicks can get a win tonight, their odds of winning the series increase dramatically. Historically, NBA teams with a 3-1 lead have won 89% of best-of-seven playoff series.