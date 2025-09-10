The New York Knicks enter the 2025-26 season with relatively high expectations. They are coming off back-to-back 50-win seasons, and they return their entire core—as well as a few top end free agent signings. The Knicks are also set to enter year two with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. It will also be their first season under the fresh outlook of head coach Mike Brown. So, while a successful Knicks season is expected, a regression could happen . And if that takes place, the team's ability to ignore the outside noise and continue forging ahead will be key.

It's important to note that New York enters 2025-26 in as strong shape as any team in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks boast perennial All-Stars in Jalen Brunson and Towns. They enter the year with a healthy Mitchell Robinson, who was incredibly impressive after returning from a leg injury last season. Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Miles McBride should all be even more comfortable in their respective roles than last year. The Knicks also add potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jordan Clarkson and Guerscon Yabusele, who is fresh off of a tremendous EuroCup 2025 performance.

Why is a slow start detrimental to the Knicks?

Now, the Knicks will be excused for a slow start. Granted, it's not the hope, nor the expectation. But learning a new offensive and defensive system requires time to process everything new. Thus, if New York is 10-9 entering December, no one should panic. However, 16-15 on January 1st is very different.

The NBA season is (obviously) only 82 games long. There is only so much that most teams can recover from in a given season, especially a team that just underwent as much change as the Knicks. Further, 2025-26 marks the team's fourth season with Brunson on board. The salary cap implications of carrying the same core season-to-season will come home to roost sooner than later—possibly as soon as 2026-27, at which point Robinson (and Clarkson) will be entering unrestricted free agency.

What do the Knicks do if they start off poorly?

If the Knicks are that close to sporting a losing record entering 2026, what can they do? New York is on the clock in terms of surviving under the second apron. They can't make another additive trade without surpassing it, and frankly, re-signing Robinson could put them over the line as soon as next year. If they have a losing record entering January or—worse yet—the All-Star break, 2025-26 could be too far gone.

Look at the Boston Celtics reaction to Jayson Tatum's injury as a cautionary tale. Just one full season removed from winning an NBA Championship, Boston blew it up after Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon. The Celtics traded away Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Boston ultimately cut $300 million in salary commitments and luxury tax penalties because the team knew it wouldn't be competitive this year, and possibly next season as well.

Could the Knicks end up in a similar situation? It's unlikely—unless disaster strikes with Brunson or Towns suffering a major injury. So long as that doesn't happen, New York is unlikely to go the nuclear route. What's more likely is tweaks and minor roster maneuvers.

Remember, the Knicks own all of their own second-round picks, as well as the Washington Wizards' 2026 top-eight protected first round pick. They can also include their 2024 first round pick, Pacome Dadiet, as a sweetener to any deal.

Who might the Knicks look to move?

So, let's say the Knicks don't look as competitive as expected. They'll still want to maximize their title window. Maybe they try to bolster their bench by consolidating talent. They could probably return a decent player in exchange for picks, Miles McBride, and Dadiet. If the team feels the problem is its big men, they could offer Robinson, picks and possibly Dadiet. And if they believe the problem lies with its wings, they could dangle Josh Hart or Mikal Bridges and picks.

However, the Knicks could also go all-in on a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal, or whomever the best player available is. If it's Antetokounmpo, a deal for picks, OG Anunoby, Robinson, and Dadiet could technically work. But the Milwaukee Bucks would obviously have carte blanche to ask for whomever they want. Anyone other than Brunson and possibly Towns would be fair game.

New York is obviously hoping to come out swinging in 2025-26. The Knicks want to exceed last seasons win total (51). They want to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and ultimately win the whole thing. Lastly, they most definitely want to avoid any talk of a need for moves in the early part of the season.

If the Knicks are still struggling to get on the same page come December, they will be more likely to examine roster upgrades. However, do not expect a full rebuild at any point this season. New York is as close as it's been to an NBA Championship since at least the 1990s. That isn't easy to replicate.

The Knicks' organization must ignore any outside pressure to conduct a rebuild. They are too close, and frankly, most of their valuable draft capital goes to the Brooklyn Nets through the early 2030s anyway. So, New York must simply understand that the team that enters the season is probably going to be very similar to the one that ends it, and that's not a bad thing.