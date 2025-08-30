The New York Knicks finished the 2024-25 season about where they expected to. They advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. And while they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers for the second consecutive season, New York did almost as well as you’d expect given that it was the Knicks’ first year with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.

But the Knicks enter next season as favorites to advance to the NBA Finals — and for good reason. Now that the regular season schedule is out and has been thoroughly digested, there could be even more reason for excitement in the Big Apple. So, where do we think this Knicks team ends up this year?

Knicks should open the season on a high note

Before we look too far ahead, it’s important to discuss how the season will likely commence. And it should start pretty nicely for New York. Six of the team’s first 22 games will come against the (presumably) worst few teams in the league — Brooklyn (twice), Charlotte (twice), Utah and Washington. There are also a few winnable matchups against the Chicago Bulls (two) and Miami Heat (three).

Granted, no teams are “unbeatable” any longer. And similarly, no games can taken too lightly. But the first month or so of action is particularly friendly to the Knicks.

Things get tougher in December. The Knicks play a stretch where 10 of 16 games are on the road. But predicting individual outcomes is particularly tricky next season because of the uncertainty around a number of opponents. What can we expect from the revamped Boston Celtics? Or the Indiana Pacers sans Tyrese Haliburton? How good will the Orlando Magic be? What about the Philadelphia 76ers, which could be the biggest question mark of them all?

At the end of the day, the Knicks can’t rest on their laurels. They haven’t achieved nearly enough to do so. They’ll have to remain engaged throughout the season, including against lesser opponent. They are, however, good enough to beat anyone on any night — if they remain locked in.

Knicks could end title drought next season

Here’s the really encouraging news — 2025-26 could be the season in which New York finally ends their 53-year title drought. Injuries to Haliburton and Jayson Tatum have left two of the Knicks' fiercest competitors (Pacers and Celtics) licking their respective wounds for (likely) the entire season.

That, combined with the fact that New York’s stars should be better acquainted with one another after a full season together, could add up to a Cinderella-esque season.

Ultimately, New York should end the year with at least 50 wins for the third straight season. In fact, they’ll probably top any recent win total, securing as much as 55 wins on the road to an Atlantic Division championship.

Fifty-five wins will probably not be good enough for the first seed in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks will likely end the year with the second-best record in the Conference. But that won’t stop them from winning the East. Winning the whole thing is entirely dependent on what moves they make between now and the trade deadline to fill any needs that are identified earlier in the season, as well as who comes out of the Western Conference.

But the Knicks' chances look pretty good to win their first Larry O’Brien trophy since 1973. And the road to doing so officially begins on Wednesday, October 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.