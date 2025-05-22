Madison Square Garden was electric for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and not just because of the on-court heroics. Tyrese Haliburton’s buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime stole the show, but it was his taunt and Timothée Chalamet’s sideline response that added a splash of Hollywood to the drama, per FoxSports.

With just seconds remaining and Indiana trailing by two, Haliburton orchestrated a last-ditch play that looked dead on arrival. After his initial drive stalled, he floated behind the arc for a contested heave that bounced high off the back rim and, impossibly, dropped in. The arena held its breath. Then, just as the Pacers began to erupt, a replay showed Haliburton’s toe had touched the line. Instead of a dagger three, it tied the game at 125.

Still, Haliburton wasn’t finished. He turned toward the Knicks bench and mimicked Reggie Miller’s infamous choking celebration, then pointed at the man himself, who sat on TNT’s broadcast beside the court. That gesture caught the attention of Chalamet, who motioned for a technical foul from his courtside seat. The crowd responded with a mix of laughs and groans, knowing the momentum had likely shifted.

Timothee Chalamet asking them to T up Haliburton 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XcTvl7pfU0 — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) May 22, 2025

Star power, hard luck, and a Game 1 to remember

Overtime was a back-and-forth affair, but Indiana came in hot and never cooled off. The Knicks built a quick four-point lead, but Andrew Nembhard responded with a three, then added a fast-break layup. He later slipped behind the defense for a go-ahead basket, putting Indiana up 136-135.

Moments later, he jumped in front of an OG Anunoby pass, deflecting it off Jalen Brunson. The officials initially ruled the ball off Nembhard, but overturned it on review. Knicks fans erupted in protest, and Chalamet looked as frustrated as anyone in the building.

On the next possession, Obi Toppin broke loose for a dunk that iced it. Timothée Chalamet, sitting beside Ben Stiller, had done what he could with his tech signal, but the Pacers held firm. No Kylie Jenner in sight this time, just another crushing finish at the Garden.