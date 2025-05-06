The New York Knicks stunned the basketball world last night, defeating the Boston Celtics in historic fashion 108-105 in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Knicks did the unthinkable, beating the Celtics for the first time this season on the road in Game 1 despite virtually no experts expecting them to do so. And New York succeeded for several reasons, including winning the three-point battle.

There is much work ahead of the Knicks, as most experts will continue to pick the Celtics to win the series. But stealing home-court advantage was an important first step. While looking ahead at a potential upset is enticing, the Knicks must narrow their focus to Game 2. New York should spend time trying to replicate the following successes, which should give them a better shot at going up 2-0.

Keep Celtics from sinking too many 3-pointers

The Celtics shot a lot of 3-pointers in Game 1, but they just didn't make very many. Boston made only 15 of their 60 3-point attempts. But how well the Celtics shoot is, to a degree, out of the Knicks' control.

However, who is given space and, thus, enticed to shoot is absolutely within their control, as the Knicks decide who and when to double-team and force them to pass. The most likely candidate to be given extra space is Jaylen Brown. Brown has shot just 9-for-28 on three-pointers this postseason, which translates to 32.1%.

Frankly, Brown's shot doesn't look entirely right, and until it does, he should be the guy the Knicks allow to shoot. Jayson Tatum (33.3%), Derrick White (34.5%), and Jrue Holiday (35.7%) have shot ball more consistently through the 2025 playoffs and/or are more prone to getting hot.

Knicks defense must continue applying pressure

The Knicks defense did a spectator job in the second half of Game 1. They rotated exceptionally well, played physical and inspired defense for the entire final period, as well as overtime.

In particular, OG Anunoby was a major nuisance. He held all Celtics to 1-for-15 shooting, including holding Jayson Tatum to 1-for-6. Mikal Bridges also did his part, coming up with incredible rotations and an exceptionally timely steal late in overtime. Mitchell Robinson also influenced team defense, even situationally disrupting the quicker Tatum when switched in pick-and-rolls.

The Knicks' defenders must continue applying this kind of consistent pressure while playing smart, team defense. While Boston's offense was incredibly successful this season, and therefore likely to figure things out, the Knicks have to approach each possession in Game 2 and beyond as an act of attrition, wearing the Celtics down one possession at a time.

Continue to get Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride involved

Jalen Brunson will inevitably have games like Game 1, where he takes over. Karl-Anthony Towns has to do more than he did in Game 1, and OG Anunoby has become a predictably big part of the team's offensive efforts. But Bridges and Miles McBride have been far less predictable, especially through the 2025 postseason.

However, Bridges proved his worth and then some in Game 1. His stat line was good — eight points, seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks — but his impact was tremendous. Bridges came up huge, especially in overtime, hitting a clutch 3-pointer and getting key stops, including the game-deciding steal. Bridges will have to continue to have this kind of an impact if the Knicks hope to advance, and that's well within the realm of possibility.

McBride also showed signs of life in Game 1. He scored a 2025 playoff high 11 points in 15 minutes, shooting 4-of-8 from the field (including 3-for-6 on 3-pointers). McBride's offense (not to mention his defense) is incredibly important to the Knicks. He's the only reserve who is capable of creating his own offense, and he is typically the only Knicks' reserve who scores a meaningful amount. In Game 1, McBride scored 11 of the team's 14 reserve points. While New York is obviously less reliant on its bench than most teams, it's difficult to imagine any team winning without any meaningful offensive contribution from its reserves. McBride has to pick his spots, but he can't hesitate to shoot or attack when the situation calls for it.

The above keys for the Knicks' success in Game 2 revolve around defense, as well as getting a sustained effort from guys who have been less consistent this season and through the playoffs. Coach Tom Thibodeau has a lot to contend with entering Game 2, but keeping Bridges and McBride involved, continuing to play effective team defense and limiting Boston's 3-pointers should be top of mind. Hopefully the Knicks can accomplish these things, while also getting as much as possible from Brunson, Towns, and Robinson. If that happens, New York could be heading back to the Big Apple up 2-0, and that would leave the experts and talking heads absolutely speechless.