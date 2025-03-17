Amid Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP race with Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, he produced an AT&T commercial starring his All-Star teammates Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. While Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander has a strong case for MVP, he showed off his comedic side in his latest commercial.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren show up to an event wearing the same suit due to a poor network, per AT&T's X, formerly Twitter.

“Oh no,” Gilgeous-Alexander says when he notices one of his teammates wearing the same suit.

“I texted you guys I was gonna wear this,” Williams says to Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren.

The latest AT&T commercial features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren

Gilgeous-Alexander's 31 points and eight assists led the Thunder to a 121-105 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein finished with a double-double (24 points, 12 rebounds), and Holmgren added 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while Williams is recovering from a hip injury. He didn't make the trek for Oklahoma City's three-game road trip that concluded against the Bucks.

Gilgeous-Alexander's performance placed him in Michael Jordan's territory while extending a three-game winning streak. It marked the 43rd time SGA has scored 30+ points this season. It was also Gilgeous-Alexander's ninth consecutive 30+ point game, tying Jordan's record set in 1991-92.

Draymond Green's take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP race

Warriors forward Draymond Green addressed Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP race with Nuggets' reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic. Green says Gilgeous-Alexander may have the upper hand for Most Valuable Player.

Green believes Jokic averaging a triple-double this year doesn't help in his race against Gilgeous-Alexander and the dominating Thunder.

“If Joker was having this year statistically and all that, if he was having this year and never won MVP, he undoubtedly would be MVP, but because people have grown accustomed to him averaging those types of numbers, you kind of get a bump down from that,” Green said on his podcast. “Now in saying that when you look who has won MVP over the years I think it’s also very hard to deny Shai, and that’s where I think the voting system becomes a problem.

“The reality is it’s so opinionated. There’s no criteria, there’s none of these things. The reality is if you had a small committee, they’d probably make them Co-MVP,” Green concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander admitted the Thunder's success this season is a tremendous boost in helping him stay ahead of the race for MVP. He doesn't take it for granted and is privy to its impact.