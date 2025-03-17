Two teams have remained at the very top of the NBA power rankings since the start of the 2024-25 season: the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers. These are the two best teams in the league by a wide margin, which has led many to ponder whether this will ultimately be this year's NBA Finals matchup.

Even with the Boston Celtics being the defending NBA champions and the Western Conference looking like a gauntlet come playoff time, every metric backs the Cavs and Thunder as the two favorites in the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively. More importantly, both teams have passed the infamous “eye test” by a wide margin.

In the East, Cleveland recently won 16 straight games before falling 108-103 at home in a weird Sunday matinee game against the Orlando Magic. Although Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen were available, Evan Mobley, arguably the most important player on this Cavs roster, did not play in this matchup.

The Cavs are just the sixth team in NBA history to have multiple 15-game win streaks in the same season. Of these five other teams to achieve such a feat, three of them went on to reach the NBA Finals, with two of them claiming a championship. Could Cleveland be next to etch their name in NBA lore with a championship?

Kenny Atkinson is likely to be named Coach of the Year, Mobley is the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year, Mitchell will receive some MVP votes, and the Cavs have the best starting rotation in the entire league based on how efficient they are. With just three of their losses coming to Western Conference foes this season, one of which was the Thunder, Cleveland has what it takes to win it all.

Speaking of the Thunder, they too haven't faced much adversity. Without Jalen Williams, who has missed the last couple of games with a hip injury, Oklahoma City has remained unphased due to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP season. The Thunder guard has been unbelievable as of late, scoring at least 25 points in 12 straight games, including 10 games with at least 30 points, four games with at least 40 points, and one 51-point performance in this span.

Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have proven to have the most depth on their roster with steady play, especially on defense, throughout every rotation. Defense wins championships, and Oklahoma City has been the most efficient defensive team all season.

There is no doubt that the Thunder and Cavs are the best teams in the league entering the final weeks of the regular season, which is why they continue to dominate the NBA power rankings. Whether any team can catch them and put up a fight in the playoffs remains the major question at large.

Previous 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Week 20 | Week 19 | Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

Record: 56-12 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L13), at BOS (W6), at DET (W6), at MIL (W16)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (3/19), vs. CHA (3/21), at LAC (3/23)

Gilgeous-Alexander has practically locked up the NBA's MVP award this season with his play over the last two weeks. Outside of going for 40 points in a head-to-head matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Gilgeous-Alexander propelled the Thunder to road wins over the Celtics and Detroit Pistons with 34 and 48 points, respectively. No team can stop this guy right now.

Aside from dominating every team SGA faces, the Thunder, as a whole, have steamrolled their opponents. Oklahoma City has won 43 games this season by at least 10 points, and they have lost back-to-back games only once in November. Interestingly enough, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Nuggets have picked up at least two wins over the Thunder this year.

Perhaps Denver and Minnesota are the two teams who stand in the way of the Thunder reaching the NBA Finals.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

Record: 56-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W5), at MEM (W9), vs. ORL (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (3/18), at SAC (3/19), at PHX (3/21), at UTA (3/23)

Although it was quite shocking to see Cleveland's win streak snapped at home by Orlando, weird things tend to happen in the NBA during these Sunday afternoon games. We shouldn't read much into this, as the Cavs will be a 60-win team for just the third time in franchise history. Unfortunately, the last two times the Cavaliers won at least 60 games, they failed to reach the NBA Finals.

The main reason Cleveland has what it takes to win the East and advance to the NBA Finals this season is because of their offensive firepower. Mitchell ranks top 20 in scoring, and the Cavs rank first in offensive rating. They are second in net rating (10.6) behind only the Thunder (12.2).

Sunday's loss to the Magic was the first time that Cleveland had lost since De'Andre Hunter entered the lineup. That says a lot about how well-constructed this team is and how much of an impact Hunter has made on the wing.

3. Boston Celtics (-)

Record: 49-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W6), vs. OKC (L6), at MIA (W12), at BKN (W2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (3/18), at UTA (3/21), at POR (3/23)

It may be time to start having real conversations about the Celtics' decline. While Boston is still the third-best team in the NBA power rankings, it can be hard to trust them at times because of their constant lineup changes and their sometimes stagnant offense. Joe Mazzulla put an emphasis on three-point shooting this season, which has resulted in the Celtics settling for contested jumpers at times rather than the easy looks they got at the rim last season.

The Celtics have been banged up lately, and it's been hard to get a glimpse at whether they have what it takes to win back-to-back titles. This was evident in a six-point win over the Utah Jazz at home and a narrow two-point win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Even so, Boston joined Cleveland and Oklahoma City as the only teams to have clinched a playoff berth so far.

4. Memphis Grizzlies (+2)

Record: 43-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W2), vs. UTA (W7), vs. CLE (L9), vs. MIA (W34)

Upcoming schedule: at SAC (3/17), at POR (3/19), at LAC (3/21)

The Memphis Grizzlies have moved into the top five of the NBA power rankings after winning five of their last six games. As a result, the Grizzlies are tied with Houston and Denver for the 2-seed behind Oklahoma City in the West. Offensively, the Grizzlies have been clicking, averaging 120.0 points per game over their last six contests.

Then again, Memphis hasn't been whole in recent weeks. Jaren Jackson Jr. recently returned from a left ankle sprain, but Ja Morant is now dealing with left hamstring soreness on top of his ongoing shoulder problems. Will the Grizzlies be healthy enough come playoff time to put up a fight in the West?

5. Denver Nuggets (-1)

Record: 43-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (W13), vs. MIN (L20), vs. LAL (W5), vs. WAS (L3)

Upcoming schedule: at GSW (3/17), at LAL (3/19), at POR (3/21), at HOU (3/23)

Inconsistency continues to overshadow Denver's potential success heading into the playoffs. As good as Nikola Jokic is, he will need Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to look like they did during the Nuggets' 2023 championship run to possibly dethrone the Thunder in the West this season.

Denver has lost six of their last 12 games and has not been able to find steady play outside of Jokic. The Nuggets finish the year 0-2 against the Washington Wizards after suffering their worst loss of the season at home on Saturday. Road games against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets this week will be very telling about this group's resilience and ability to go on a deep playoff run.

6. Golden State Warriors (+1)

Record: 39-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (W10), vs. SAC (W26), vs. NYK (W3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (3/17), vs. MIL (3/18), vs. TOR (3/20), at ATL (3/22)

No team has been hotter than the Golden State Warriors. The Jimmy Butler effect is real, as the Warriors have won 14 of their last 16 games and are 14-1 when Butler plays. More importantly, the Dubs have their swagger and confidence back, which makes them extremely dangerous ahead of the playoffs.

Golden State has two tests against Denver and Milwaukee on back-to-back nights to begin the new week. If this win streak continues over Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, then it will be time to start having a real conversation about Stephen Curry leading the Warriors to their fifth title since 2015.

Confidence and momentum are two of the greatest factors influencing which teams end up winning a championship. The Warriors currently have the most confidence and momentum in the NBA power rankings right now.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (+7)

Record: 40-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (W20), vs. ORL (W7), vs. UTA (W26)

Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (3/17), vs. NOP (3/19), vs. NOP (3/21),

While the Timberwolves rank inside the top 10 of offensive and defensive efficiency and have won eight straight games, they are still in the play-in region of the standings. Minnesota currently owns the league's longest active win streak, and unlike the Warriors, they will have three very winnable home games this week.

Anthony Edwards and the Wolves have a clear opportunity to claim the 6-seed in the West, which would allow them to avoid the dreaded play-in tournament. The only problem with the Timberwolves' recent eight-game win streak is that Denver was the only team with a winning record.

The Timberwolves are 3-5 in their last eight games against teams with a .500 or better record.

8. Houston Rockets (+5)

Record: 43-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W13), vs. PHX (W7), vs. DAL (W37), vs. CHI (W3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (3/17), at ORL (3/19), at MIA (3/21), vs. DEN (3/23)

By beating up on teams with a sub-.500 record, the Houston Rockets have won six straight games and are once again tied with Denver and Memphis for the 2-seed in the West. Fred VanVleet returned from injury recently, but the Rockets are still without Amen Thompson due to an ankle sprain. If the Rockets are to be at their best come time for the playoffs, they will need Thompson healthy.

The key question surrounding Houston is whether they can hold up on the road. While this team has gone 25-10 at home, the Rockets are just 18-14 away from Toyota Center. This is problematic, seeing as five of their next eight games will be on the road.

9. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

Record: 38-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (L1), vs. LAL (W20), vs. IND (W7), vs. OKC (L16)

Upcoming schedule: at GSW (3/18), at LAL (3/20), at SAC (3/22)

After losing to Oklahoma City on Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are now 0-9 against the Cavs, Thunder, Celtics, and New York Knicks — the four teams with the best records in the league. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo make the Bucks a great team, and we saw a glimpse of their championship potential during their NBA Cup run. However, Milwaukee's defense is a problem right now.

Not to mention, the Bucks are just 14-17 on the road this season. The bad news for Milwaukee is that they face a very tough five-game road trip against the Western Conference, starting with games against the Warriors and Lakers. This week will be very telling about whether the Bucks have what it takes to be in the same class as the Cavs and Celtics in the East.

10. Los Angeles Lakers (-5)

Record: 41-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (L3), at MIL (L20), at DEN (L5), vs. PHX (W11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (3/17), vs. DEN (3/19), vs. MIL (3/20), vs. CHI (3/22)

Without LeBron James, the Lakers dropped three straight games before their win over the Phoenix Suns. Even so, Los Angeles has still been competitive in recent games, as they almost defeated the Nuggets on the road without half of their roster. Luka Doncic has been great lately, averaging 33.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game without James.

The Lakers have their work cut out for them, as they have gone from the 2-seed in the West to the 5-seed in just one week. Now, they are two games ahead of the surging Warriors and are in danger of falling into discussion for the play-in tournament. As James recovers from his groin injury, the Lakers are limping to the finish line.

11. Los Angeles Clippers (-1)

Record: 38-30 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (L7), at MIA (W15), at ATL (W23), vs. CHA (W35)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (3/18), vs. MEM (3/21), vs. OKC (3/23)

The LA Clippers are now eight games above .500 and just 1.5 games back of the Warriors and Timberwolves for the 6-seed in the West after winning six of their last seven games. Despite losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Clippers looked dominant in their last three wins, outscoring their opponents by a combined 73 points.

There is no better news for this franchise than Norman Powell returning from his long hamstring injury hiatus. With Powell healthy and rejoining Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on the court, Los Angeles can make a strong end-of-season push for a playoff spot.

12. New York Knicks (-3)

Record: 42-24 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W29), at POR (W1), at GSW (L3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (3/17), at SAS (3/19), at CHA (3/20), vs. WAS (3/22)

The Knicks continue to fall in the NBA power rankings with Jalen Brunson out due to an ankle sprain. Not to mention, there seem to be some frustrations mounting in New York.

Josh Hart and Tom Thibodeau were seen going at it with one another in a 97-94 loss to the Warriors on Saturday, and there were reports recently of Mikal Bridges asking Thibodeau to lower the minutes that he and the other starters have been receiving. While they still own the fourth-best record in the NBA, the Knicks are walking on a tightrope after exiting the top 10 of the power rankings.

13. Indiana Pacers (-1)

Record: 37-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L18), vs. MIL (W1), at PHI (W12), at MIL (L7)

Upcoming schedule: at MIN (3/17), vs. DAL (3/19), vs. BKN (3/20), vs. BKN (3/22)

If it weren't for a heroic four-point play to win at home against Milwaukee last week, the Indiana Pacers would have lost five of their last six. Although the Pacers kicked things into a higher gear around the All-Star break, their defense has fallen lately. Indiana has surrendered an average of 117.5 points per game to their opponents over the last six games.

The good news for Indiana is that Tyrese Haliburton has been fantastic in recent games, averaging 19.4 points and 12.4 assists per game in March.

14. Detroit Pistons (-3)

Record: 36-29 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W20), vs. WAS (L4), vs. OKC (L6)

Upcoming schedule: at NOP (3/17), at MIA (3/19), at DAL (3/21), vs. NOP (3/23)

Even though the Detroit Pistons have lost four of their last six games, including a horrific four-point home loss to the Wizards, JB Bickerstaff's team is still in firm control of earning an actual playoff spot. The Pistons are five games ahead of the Atlanta Hawks for the 6-seed in the East, and all indications point to them avoiding the play-in tournament.

This has been a magical season for the Pistons, and they can regain their footing with four straight matchups this week against teams with a record below .500 this season. Only 10 of their 29 losses this season have come against teams owing a losing record.

15. Orlando Magic (+4)

Record: 32-37 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L13), at NOP (W20), at MIN (L7), at CLE (W5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (3/19), at WAS (3/21)

Are the Orlando Magic starting to make a late-season comeback in the NBA power rankings? After sliding toward the bottom 10 of the league, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner seemed to steady the ship lately, winning three of their last five games. More importantly, they picked up a five-point road win over the Cavs. The Magic are still one of the league's best defensive teams, hence why they can make some noise the rest of the way.

16. Atlanta Hawks (+1)

Record: 32-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W9), vs. CHA (W13), vs. LAC (L23), at BKN (L8)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (3/18), vs. GSW (3/22), vs. PHI (3/23)

Trae Young continues to carry the Hawks late in the season. Atlanta has won five of their last eight games, although they recently dropped two straight to the Clippers and Nets. Due to Orlando's recent surge, the Hawks hold just a half-game lead over the Magic for the 7-seed in the play-in tournament. Onyeka Okongwu has continued to solidify himself as the team's center of the future, averaging 14.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in March.

17. Phoenix Suns (-1)

Record: 31-37 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (L2), at HOU (L7), vs. SAC (W16), at LAL (L11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (3/17), vs. CHI (3/19), vs. CLE (3/21)

Are the Phoenix Suns going to make the play-in tournament? Kevin Durant and Devin Booker can only do so much, as the Suns have lost eight of their last 12 games. The door was open for them to pass the Dallas Mavericks in the standings this past week, but Phoenix could not shut the door on either Memphis or Houston, resulting in heartbreaking losses.

The Suns must win at home this week against Toronto and Chicago if they want to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

18. Chicago Bulls (+2)

Record: 28-39 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W18), vs. BKN (W6), at HOU (L3)

Upcoming schedule: at UTA (3/17), at PHX (3/19), at SAC (3/20), at LAL (3/22)

While it is clear that the Chicago Bulls are going through some sort of a rebuild from being a playoff threat in the East, this team has surprisingly been good as of late. The Bulls entered Saturday on a four-game win streak before losing by three points on the road against the Rockets. Chicago ranks second in defensive rating since Mar. 8.

19. Sacramento Kings (-4)

Record: 33-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L29), at GSW (L26), at PHX (L16)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (3/17), vs. CLE (3/19), vs. CHI (3/20), vs. MIL (3/22)

Time is running out for the Sacramento Kings to prove they can make the playoffs. At 33-33, the Kings have fallen in the NBA power rankings and are the 9-seed in the West, just 1.5 games ahead of the Mavs. Sacramento has lost four straight games and will enter a new week with home games against Memphis, Cleveland, Chicago, and Milwaukee approaching. These four teams have combined to go 21-12 in March.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (-2)

Record: 29-39 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L10), vs. NYK (L1), vs. TOR (W3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (3/17), vs. MEM (3/19), vs. DEN (3/21), vs. BOS (3/23)

After a recent surge up the NBA power rankings, the Portland Trail Blazers have come back down to earth, losing five of their last six games. The good news for Chauncey Billups' squad is that they recently snapped their five-game losing skid with a three-point win at home over Toronto. The Trail Blazers are now 3.5 games back of Dallas for the final play-in tournament spot in the West. It will take some key wins over good teams for Portland to make up ground.

21. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

Record: 28-38 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (L4), vs. DAL (W10), vs. CHA (L11), vs. NOP (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at LAL (3/17), vs. NYK (3/19), vs. PHI (3/21), at TOR (3/23)

The San Antonio Spurs are now tied with the Blazers and are still hunting for a small run to rise into the play-in region of the West standings. Their young tandem of Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle have led the Spurs' offense as of late, with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox done for the season. San Antonio still has enough athletes and talent to pull off some upsets and play the role of spoilers late in the year.

22. Toronto Raptors (+2)

Record: 24-44 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W15), vs. PHI (W13), at UTA (W8), at POR (L3)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (3/17), at GSW (3/20), vs. SAS (3/23)

If it weren't for the Bulls' recent win streak, the Toronto Raptors would be in the mix for a play-in tournament spot. Toronto has won six of their last eight games as a result of increased defensive intensity. Darko Rajakovic has always preached that his team would be a fierce competitor on defense, and since the start of March, the Raptors rank second in defensive rating.

23. Dallas Mavericks (-1)

Record: 33-36 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (W4), at SAS (L10), at HOU (L37), vs. PHI (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at IND (3/19), vs. DET (3/21)

Somehow, the Mavericks still hold the final play-in tournament spot in the West because the Suns, Trail Blazers, and Spurs can't seem to string together wins. Dallas had lost five straight before last Monday's win over San Antonio, and they are once again on the losing trail with three straight losses. Interestingly enough, the Mavs seem prepared to have Anthony Davis return at some point this season after he was recently assigned to the Texas Legends in the NBA G League for a brief rehab assignment.

24. Miami Heat (-3)

Record: 29-38 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (L3), vs. LAC (L15), vs. BOS (L12), at MEM (L34)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (3/17), vs. DET (3/19), vs. HOU (3/21), vs. CHA (3/23)

The Warriors have known nothing but winning since trading for Jimmy Butler. The opposite can be said for the Miami Heat, as Pat Riley has seen his team lose seven straight games. Miami is sinking in the NBA power rankings, and they are now just one game ahead of Chicago for the 9-seed in the East. Major changes are in store for the Heat, a team ranking dead last in offensive rating since the start of March.

25. Brooklyn Nets (+2)

Record: 23-45 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (W3), at CLE (L5), at CHI (L6), vs. BOS (L2), vs. ATL (W8)

Upcoming schedule: at BOS (3/18), at IND (3/20), at IND (3/22)

Although Nets fans are hoping that their team will tank for the top pick in the draft, this group has been competitive all year long. Jordi Fernandez doesn't like to lose, and the Nets came close to picking up five wins this past week, taking Cleveland and Boston down to the wire. Give Brooklyn credit, as this roster is constantly changing, yet Fernandez always has his group ready to play. The future is bright for this organization.

26. Philadelphia 76ers (-)

Record: 23-44 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L9), at TOR (L13), vs. IND (L12), at DAL (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at HOU (3/17), at OKC (3/19), at SAS (3/21), at ATL (3/23)

Before defeating the Mavericks 130-125 on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers had lost 15 of their last 17 games. This season is over for the 76ers, who will now enter the offseason with major questions to answer about Joel Embiid's health and Paul George's immediate future. Nothing has gone right for the Sixers, who entered the year with major title aspirations.

27. Washington Wizards (+1)

Record: 15-51 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (L15), at DET (L20), at DET (W4), at DEN (W3)

Upcoming schedule: at POR (3/17), at UTA (3/19), vs. ORL (3/21), at NYK (3/22)

Give the Washington Wizards a lot of credit because this young team has proven obvious growth throughout the season, and they are starting to figure themselves out. Washington has won six of their last 10 games, including shocking road wins over Detroit and Denver. Alex Sarr is putting together a late Rookie of the Year case, averaging 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game since the start of March.

28. New Orleans Pelicans (-3)

Record: 18-50 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W7), vs. ORL (L20), at SAS (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (3/17), at MIN (3/19), at MIN (3/21), at DET (3/23)

The New Orleans Pelicans have officially been eliminated from postseason contention after losing to San Antonio. At this point, the Pelicans would be smart to rest Zion Williamson and much of their core group to remain in the bottom three of the NBA power rankings. In doing so, the Pelicans can secure the best odds to potentially land Cooper Flagg with the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

29. Charlotte Hornets (-)

Record: 17-50 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (W3), at ATL (L13), at SAS (W11), at LAC (L35)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (3/18), vs. NYK (3/20), at OKC (3/21), at MIA (3/23)

It seems like tanking isn't something the Charlotte Hornets are interested in after winning three of their last five games. Aside from Miles Bridges playing fantastic basketball as of late, the Hornets have been among the best shooting teams in the league over the last week. Charlotte made 26 shots from 3-point range against the Spurs on Friday, including 18 3-pointers in the first half, tying the NBA record for the most triples in any half.

30. Utah Jazz (-)

Record: 15-53 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L6), at MEM (L7), vs. TOR (L8), at MIN (L26)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (3/17), vs. WAS (3/19), vs. BOS (3/21), vs. CLE (3/23)

Everybody knows that the Utah Jazz are tanking, and it seems like the NBA has caught on as well after they fined the Jazz $100,000 for sitting Lauri Markkanen and others. While the Jazz have played some tight games, including one against Boston this past week, this team won't cross the 20-win plateau this year. The rebuild is in full effect in Utah, as they continue to sit at the bottom of the NBA power rankings.