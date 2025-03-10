OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook received a standing ovation when he checked into Sunday's matinee for the Denver Nuggets at the Paycom Center. After spending a decade with the organization that drafted him, Westbrook still refers to Oklahoma City as his home. And while the hype surrounding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic's MVP race headlined Sunday's matchup, Thunder fans didn't forget about their last MVP.

Westbrook saluted Thunder's faithful amid receiving his standing ovation. While he hasn't worn a Thunder uniform since 2019, fans are forever grateful for 2017's Most Valuable Player.

Standing ovation for former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook at the Paycom Center pic.twitter.com/RuJkb8790i — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before Sunday's matchup, Westbrook discussed what Oklahoma City means to him and why he's still very much connected to the community six years removed from his tenure with the Thunder, per Oklahoma City Energy FC's Instagram.

“That place raised me, you know? I'm from LA to the core,” Westbrook said. “But, when I got there, those people believed in me. They took me in. They took my family in and my friends. It's home for me. I've always been connected to the city and always found ways to stay connected to, whether it's investments or whether it's through philanthropy work. And I'll continue doing that and having a soccer team there, obviously, anything that's happening in Oklahoma City for the future, and for the growth of Oklahoma City, I will be a part of.”

Despite playing for the Nuggets, Russell Westbrook joined forces with Christian Kanady, founder of Echo's Sports and Entertainment, an investment firm focused on revitalizing Oklahoma City's professional sports, including OKC Energy FC, MLS's Division II USL Championship pro men's soccer team. A new stadium for downtown Oklahoma City is in the works.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's take on MVP battle vs Nikola Jokic

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke on his MVP race with Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic after Sunday's 127-103 win. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 40 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

After the game, a reporter asked him why he thinks there's so much hype surrounding his and Jokic's matchup amid this year's MVP race.

“It’s something to talk about,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s entertainment — that’s part of the sport. It’s an honor to be in the conversation itself. It’s been really fun. Most of the appreciation comes from my teammates. No matter how good of a player I am, if we don’t check the win column as much as we do, the conversation wouldn’t be a conversation.”

Jokic finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks.