Oklahoma City Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins believes his team's offensive approach is crucial for their Saturday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Fresh off of All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 52-point performance in a loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Thunder have had two days to regroup in preparation for a four-game homestand at the Paycom Center.

Wiggins revealed the keys to a Thunder win versus the Kings at the team shootaround on Saturday.

“Communication. Obviously, the better offensive shots we can get on that end it'll lead to being able to get back in transition, get set, and make that team go up against a set defense,” Wiggins said. “So, just got to make sure on the offensive end we're playing together, playing to our gameplan, and getting good looks. And then, communicating on makes or misses to get back, and match, and be able to get set.”

The Thunder surrendered a 14-point lead in their loss to the Warriors. Despite Gilgeous-Alexander's 54-point game, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry, and the Warriors for 48 points en route to a 116-109 loss.

After the loss, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault explained why the Warriors deserved the win.

“[Warriors] played really well tonight,” Daigneault said. “Both ends of the floor, they're really physical. Then on the offensive end, they obviously had good shot-making after they got out of the first quarter and they deserved to win.”

Aaron Wiggins, Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Thunder will look to return to the win column but will have to do it without starting forward Jalen Williams.

Williams is ruled out against the Kings due to a sprained right wrist he suffered against the Warriors without leaving the game.

Jalen Williams, Thunder react to first All-Star selections

In only his third NBA season, Thunder forward Jalen Williams earned his first All-Star selection. Williams' selection doesn't come as a surprise, given his high-level production on a top-ranked team such as the Thunder, who have led the Western Conference throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

After the announcement, Williams posted the NBA's announcement on his 24-hour Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)



Williams is averaging 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this season. The Thunder are 37-9 and sit atop the Western Conference where they've remained throughout the 2024-25 campaign. His All-Star teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was named a starter after leading all guards in voting.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is on February 16 in San Francisco.