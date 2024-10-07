While Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins raved about Alex Caruso during his media availability this week, the four-year guard is ecstatic about his team’s defensive identity heading into 2024-25. Ahead of the first preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wiggins talked about getting acclimated to his new teammates, including Caruso, whose pairing with Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort and Cason Wallace on the defensive end of the floor was one of the things that stood out most, for Aaron, throughout camp.

“Talk about point-of-attack defenders; those guys are the elite of the elite. Cason Wallace, I’d throw him in there, too,” Wiggins said. “You match them up with anybody with the ball in their hands and almost count on them to get any stop.”

Wiggins appreciates the defensive prowess he sees within the three and admits it influenced his approach early on.

“Being able to watch those guys and see how they maneuver, get around screens, guard the ball one-on-one, their change of direction, and agility on the way they guard the ball is one of a kind,” he added. “So, I admire their abilities and try to mimic their movements and stuff, but I’m not them. But, I try to be.”

Mark Daigneault hopes to see Aaron Wiggins attempt more threes

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins was the team’s most efficient three-point shooter last season. After shooting at a 39% clip in 2022-23, he connected on 49.2% of his 1.6 attempts from behind the 3-point arc. Therefore, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault wants Wiggins to attempt more threes this upcoming season, per Oklahoman Sports’ Joel Lorenzi.

“Like anything else, you kind of let the efficiency tell you who can handle more,” Daigneault said. “When a guy is doing something efficiently, that’s usually a good sign — you can stretch him a little more, and you can increase the challenge point. So, a guy like Wiggins that has shot 40 percent plus for two straight seasons. He was close to 50 last year if he wasn’t 50. He can handle more volume and remain efficient. He’s just one example.”

There is no indication of whether or not we’ll see an uptick in Wiggins’ playing time this season, but based on Daigneault’s comments during training camp, he’s in a position for an increased role off the bench. Wiggins averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.7 steals in 15.7 minutes in 2023-24.

On Monday, he and the Thunder will face the San Antonio Spurs in their first exhibition.