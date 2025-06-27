Not all celebrations are equal, and Oklahoma City Thunder star Alex Caruso seemed underwhelmed by the champagne showers after winning the NBA Finals.

The team had trouble popping the champagne. Given that he was previously an NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, he had to teach his teammates how to do it.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Caruso acknowledged that “it was not a great showing.” However, he made a promise for the next championship.

“We'll be better the next time around,” he said. “Whenever that is.”

Thunder star Alex Caruso's part in their NBA Finals win

Caruso was a critical part of the Thunder's bench in the NBA Finals. He had two 20-point games in the series (in Games 2 and 4) and had four total games with double-digit points.

Throughout the seven-game series, Caruso averaged 10.1 points per game. He played an average of 28.6 minutes and also averaged 3.6 rebounds per game.

The Thunder were taken to the limit by the Indiana Pacers. Throughout the playoffs, the Thunder swept the Memphis Grizzlies, beat the Denver Nuggets in seven, and then beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in five.

Caruso has had a solid career in the NBA. He went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, but he joined the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2016 Summer League. He was later waived before signing with the Oklahoma City Blue.

His career took off once he signed with the Lakers. He remained a part of their team for four seasons, leaving them in free agency after 2021. He then played nearly three seasons with the Chicago Bulls before being traded to the Thunder.

In December 2024, Caruso signed a four-year contract extension with the Thunder. So, he will presumably be with them for the long haul. Clearly, he aspires to win more titles with them, and the Thunder will try to go back-to-back in 2025.