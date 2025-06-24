Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso may not be someone who's on track to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame one day, but he's accomplished a feat most other players in the history of the NBA haven't, which is to become a two-time NBA champion.

Caruso won his first NBA ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 bubble. Five years later, Caruso helped the Thunder score their first-ever NBA title by outlasting the Indiana Pacers through seven games in the 2025 NBA Finals.

Following Oklahoma City's Game 7 victory over the Pacers, the former Texas A&M Aggies star joked about finally winning a “real” NBA ring, which was also a reference to the so-called “Mickey Mouse” ring that he and the Lakers won.

There are still legions of basketball fans who would die on a hill believing that the championship won by Los Angeles wasn't a legitimate one. That being said, Caruso values his two rings just the same. In fact, he's got his first NBA ring hanging around his neck during Tuesday's championship parade in Oklahoma City.

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) lifts the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy as the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center next to the Thunder front office
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals future message to son about NBA titleZachary Draves ·
thunder, thunder trade
3 trades Oklahoma City Thunder must make to repeat as NBA championsGarrett Kerman ·
Jim Calhoun waves to the fans. He coached UConn to three NCAA National Championships (1999, 2004, and 2011), seven Big East Tournament Championships, and is 11th all-time with 873 NCAA Division 1 victories. He also coached at Northeastern from 1972-86. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.
UConn legend Jim Calhoun shares wish for Thunder’s Mark Daigneault after NBA FinalsMiguel La Torre ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren grabs attention with IG post after NBA FinalsRichard Pereira ·
Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) runs down the court
Josh Giddey shares big reaction to Alex Caruso, Thunder NBA championshipJedd Pagaduan ·
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts during the third quarter of game five of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Jalen Williams will ‘stick to Shirley Temples’ after NBA Championship winMalik Brown ·

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are mostly considered to be the top three most important Thunder players during the Pacers series and in the 2025 NBA Playoffs in general, but there is a case to be made that Oklahoma City may not have won it all if not for the contributions of Caruso.

The Pacers pushed the Thunder to the limit, and Caruso's presence must have helped spell the difference between losing and winning for Oklahoma City, which got averages of 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 assists in the NBA Finals. Moreover, Caruso led the Thunder against the Pacers with a 4.2 steals percentage while also being second on the team with a 106 defensive rating, per Basketball-Reference.

The Thunder's championship parade is reportedly expected to attract around half a million people, as Oklahoma City brandishes the team's franchise's first-ever NBA title since moving from Seattle to its current base.

Caruso and the Thunder now have an entire offseason to celebrate their NBA championship, which they will next try to defend in the 2025-26 NBA campaign.