The Oklahoma City Thunder are champions, and guard Alex Caruso earns his second ring of his career. Shortly after winning the title, Caruso acknowledged his first championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 when the team won it in the bubble. However, he shaded the organization, which stirred some L.A. fans into calling him out.

During the postgame press conference, the 31-year-old guard claimed that he now has a “real” ring, according to Derek Parker, a publisher for the Thunder. The bubble championship is one that many fans claim is a fake title win, as it was a shortened season, and travel was removed for players to play in a secluded area during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“Yeah, now I got a real one — now no one can say anything.”

“Yeah, now I got a real one — now no one can say anything.” — Alex Caruso 😭 (via @DParkOK)pic.twitter.com/0i9ilWdGX3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

That comment brought plenty of negative reactions from Lakers fans on social media. Many called out the Thunder star, calling him hypocritical for his comment after Alex Caruso accepted the “two-time” champion callout after Sunday's contest.

“Yeah, but you love flexing 2 fingers up,” said one angry fan.

Another individual claimed, “Bro just threw all of his bubble teammates under the bus like that.”

Article Continues Below

“I'm hate watching u for the rest of my life,” admitted another user.

This fan stated, “Ight, I used to like him.”

“Throwing shade immediately after winning a ring is crazy,” said one individual.

Later on Sunday evening, Alex Caruso jumped on social media and cleared the air. He admitted he had already been drinking before the post-game presser and informed Lakers fans that he was being sarcastic. Caruso ended the post by calling himself a two-time champion.

“I had 3 beers already, it’s SARCASM!! -two time.”

Alex Caruso played a key role for the Thunder this season, serving as a strong defensive option and three-point shooter. His tenacity on the court gave Oklahoma City the energy the team needed to make a deep playoff run and win the Finals. He ended the postseason averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while owning a 45.0% field goal percentage and going 41.1% from beyond the three-point line.