DENVER — The morning after losing Game 3 to the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso shared his honest take on his team's shortcomings, facing a 2-1 deficit for the first time in the postseason. After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed challenges heading into Game 4, Caruso, with a night to think things over, is confident these are the hurdles necessary for Oklahoma City to become a champion.

Given the Nuggets' championship pedigree, Caruso revealed why he was excited to face the 2023 NBA champions in the Western Conference semifinals, and what it'll take for the Thunder to even the series 2-2 in Game 4.

“I think it just comes down to us having the championship-level focus,” Caruso said. “I was excited to play Denver because I knew they were going to bring greatness out of. This is no disrespect to Memphis, but we were going to win that series, especially once Ja [Morant] went out. Just based off of talent level. But Denver is a smart team, experienced team. I know that this is the challenge that's going to push us to be great, and I think we're seeing that.

“I'm a firm believer that we're going to get over that hump, and find ways to win those. And we got another one tomorrow to try to do it,” Caruso concluded.

Caruso finished with seven points, two assists, two rebounds, and one steal in Game 3's 113-104 loss.

Why Alex Caruso is confident in Thunder ahead of Game 4

All-Star Jalen Williams knows the margin of error is thin against the Nuggets. He mentioned it after losing Game 3. However, for Thunder veteran Alex Caruso, losing on the wrong end of an 11-2 Nuggets run in overtime didn't hurt as much as blowing a 14-point lead in the series opener.

Still, Caruso said the reasons the Thunder are trailing 2-1 in their series are self-inflicted, and he's confident his team will bounce back in Game 4.

“Personally, [Game] 1 hurt a lot more than [Game] 3. But you have to keep moving on and get to the next one,” Caruso said. “Fine margins. We talked about that. Fine margins. I can't remember the play before they hit the transition three, but, it was clustered in the paint. They got a rebound. We don't match in transition. They get a corner three. One of the keys for them is keeping them out of transition. We know that. There's nothing magical. There's no special formula for what to do. We know the answers to the test. It's just about going out there and putting them on the paper.”

The Nuggets will host the Thunder in a Game 4 matinee on Sunday.