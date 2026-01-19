Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams suffered a hamstring injury in a 122-120 loss to the Miami Heat and will miss Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavs. Roughly six weeks removed from his season debut after two surgeries to repair torn ligaments in his right wrist, Williams strained his right hamstring — another setback for his 2025-26 campaign.

The Thunder announced Williams' diagnosis on its injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Cavs. In his 24 games this season, the All-NBA forward is averaging 16.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

The Heat snapped the Thunder's five-game win streak on Saturday, as Oklahoma City will continue its four-game road trip in Cleveland for a matinee against the Cavs on Martin Luther King Day.

Jalen Williams dealt another setback with hamstring injury

While Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault didn't confirm Jalen Williams' hamstring injury, fans feared for the worst after watching the All-Star forward be helped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to the Heat. Williams was finding his rhythm after missing the first 19 games of the season.

Now, amid a strained right hamstring, Williams could miss the foreseeable future, as Daigneault retools his starting lineup, starting with a matinee against the Cavs. Williams joins Isaiah Hartenstein as one of the two starters sidelined by injuries, as Hartenstein is working his way back.

The Thunder will conclude its four-game road trip against the Bucks on Thursday before returning home to host the Pacers at the Paycom Center on Friday.