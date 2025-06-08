The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently gearing up for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, where they will look to even things up at 1-1 with the Indiana Pacers. The Thunder looked well on their way to taking an early lead in these Finals with their performance during Game 1, but as they've been known to do, the Pacers stormed back and won on a Tyrese Haliburton game-winner.

It's been a dominant season for the Thunder up to this point, who built upon their 57 wins of a year ago by winning 68 games this year, thanks in no small part to some savvy offseason moves, including trading Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso.

Caruso was once a member of the Oklahoma City Blue G-League squad all the way back in 2016, but never got the call up to the big team.

“(Sam Presti) admitted to me that he got that one wrong,” said Caruso, per Tim McMahon of ESPN.

Presti sure wasn't going to make the same mistake twice, as he ultimately traded for Caruso this past summer in addition to signing big man Isaiah Hartenstein and making some other savvy moves along the margins to help bolster this Thunder team into a juggernaut.

A huge game for the Thunder

It remains to be seen how the Thunder will respond after snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The good news for Oklahoma City is that this isn't the first time they've suffered a shocking Game 1 loss in this postseason, as the team fell victim to a game winner from Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets to open up the Western Conference Semifinals. The Thunder responded by trouncing the Nuggets in Game 2 and ultimately winning the series.

However, there is undeniably something special about this Pacers team, which simply refuses to die and has already put together several of the most improbable comebacks in recent NBA memory during this playoff run.

Game 2 of Thunder vs Pacers is set for Sunday evening at 8:00 PM ET, once again from Oklahoma City.