After Oklahoma City Thunder veteran guard Alex Caruso helped raise the 2025 championship banner, he sustained a concussion in Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime win against the Houston Rockets. Caruso has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.

After receiving his second championship ring, Caruso, who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win their last title in 2020, finished with eight points, three assists, and two steals off the bench in the Thunder's home opener. However, his status for Oklahoma City's second game of the regular season — against the Indiana Pacers in a Finals rematch — is in doubt.

Alex Caruso will join an extended list of injuries to Thunder players, including All-Star Jalen Williams, who's still recovering from offseason surgery on his right wrist, and Isaiah Joe, who's dealing with a knee injury. Rookie Nikola Topic, who suffered a testicular injury during preseason, is also ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Pacers, along with Kenrich Williams, who will miss extended time after undergoing left knee surgery in September.

Mark Daigneault leans on Thunder's Ajay Mitchell amid injuries

Article Continues Below

With All-Star Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe ruled out in the season opener against the Rockets, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault turned to Ajay Mitchell for relief, and wasn't surprised to see the second-year guard led his bench. Scoring 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, Mitchell delivered.

“I'm not surprised. He was kind of playing like this before he got hurt last year. So, we knew what we had with him,” Daigneault said. “He's done a great job over the summer with his body and has come into training camp when he hasn't been hurt, and done really well. This was his first game action since a couple of preseason games ago. So, he came in with confidence and aggression, and we're going to need that from him. But no one was surprised by how he played.”

With Alex Caruso ruled out against the Pacers, Daigneault will most likely turn to Mitchell for an increased role off the bench.