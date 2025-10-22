OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder reserve Ajay Mitchell gave his team a tremendous lift off the bench in a thrilling 125-124 double-overtime win against the Houston Rockets, which didn't surprise head coach Mark Daigneault. With All-Star Jalen Williams (wrist surgery) and Isaiah Joe (knee) ruled out, Mitchell understood his assignment in the Thunder's season opener, leading Oklahoma City's second unit with 16 points, including three threes in 15 minutes.

Daigneault saw an opportunity for the second-round pick to find his offensive rhythm in his sophomore debut with the Thunder, and Mitchell didn't disappoint in Tuesday's one-point victory.

“I'm not surprised. He was kind of playing like this before he got hurt last year. So, we knew what we had with him,” Daigneault said. “He's done a great job over the summer with his body and has come into training camp when he hasn't been hurt, and done really well. This was his first game action since a couple of preseason games ago. So, he came in with confidence and aggression, and we're going to need that from him. But no one was surprised by how he played.”

After an injury-marred 2025, which started with a toe injury in January and was followed by an ankle sprain during preseason, Mitchell will be taking on an increased role amid Williams and Joe's respective absences at the start of the regular season. He averaged 6.5 points on 49.5/38.3/82.9 shooting splits as a 3-and-D prospect with some play-making abilities.

Mitchell finished the night 6-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from deep, with two rebounds, two assists, and one block in 15 minutes.

Ajay Mitchell settling into his own amid second Thunder season

With Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams recovering from surgery and Isaiah Joe out, head coach Mark Daigneault confidently turned to Ajay Mitchell for secondary production behind MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, and Lu Dort. Entering his second season, Mitchell admits he feels more confident in his role with the Thunder.

“Getting more comfortable, especially after one year, and just knowing everybody; you get more comfortable,” Mitchell said. “Going into the season without easing in, being aggressive from the start, and then the trust that I have from my teammates and the coaches. Just taking all of that. It's been like that since day one of my rookie season. So, it's amazing to see it growing and growing. I'm really excited about this year.”

The Thunder will travel to face the Pacers in a Finals rematch on Thursday.