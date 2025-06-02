Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso played a significant role in defending Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic. In the Thunder’s tightly-contested series against the Nuggets, Oklahoma City heightened its focus on both ends of the floor. After battling a Game 7 against Jokic and the Nuggets, Caruso needed extended time to recover.

Caruso admitted that defending Jokic in the second round tired him out ahead of facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, per Barstool’s Pardon My Take Podcast.

“I was exhausted after Game 7. I’m not gonna lie to you. That was the most physically tired I’ve been all playoffs,” Caruso said. “Going into Game 1 against Minnesota, there wasn’t a full recovery between playing Jokic for 25-30 minutes, and playing Game 1 against Minnesota. Luckily, our team’s really good. So, me at like 85-90 percent is still passable. But yeah, dude, I was exhausted.”

Against Jokic and the Nuggets, Caruso wouldn’t let fatigue prevent the Thunder from advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

“In Game 7, at that point, we had played every other day, and then we had two days to rest and recover from Game 7,” Caruso added. “So, the whole game I’m like, ‘I will die on this court if I have to.’ Fatigue isn’t going to be a reason that we don’t win the game. But there were a couple of possessions where I’m like laying on him, and luckily, we have great team defense.

“There’ll be a couple where I’m fronting him, running underneath, like, the dude, I don’t know what his official weight is, but he’s like an offensive tackle strong. He’s immovable,” Caruso concluded.

The Thunder would go on to beat the Timberwolves 4-2 before advancing to the NBA Finals.

Caruso and the Thunder will have plenty of time to rest up for the Pacers in the NBA Finals.